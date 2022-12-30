This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price.

If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which comes with not one but two discounts since there's a coupon included with this easy-to-clean blanket for additional savings. Prices vary by color and size, but you can snag one for up to 30 percent off right now.

Sizes range from twin to California king and it comes in four colors: white, gray, charcoal gray, and turquoise. Plus, it doubles as a duvet cover since it's made with loops that can attach to a comforter. Unlike some comforters and duvet inserts that require dry cleaning, this one is machine washable. The brand recommends washing it in cold water on a gentle cycle and tumble drying it on low.

More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given the down comforter a five-star rating. Some customers have even said that the duvet cover is the most comfortable bedding they've ever slept on. It's "like sleeping in a cloud," said one five-star reviewer, who added that it was "far better" than another one they bought that was "twice the price."

"It is so fluffy and cozy. It's like sleeping wrapped in a cloud," another shopper wrote. "The first night I slept with it I didn't even want to get out of bed in the morning."

"[It] feels great against the skin and keeps me warm during cold nights and comfortable during warmer months," a third five-star reviewer commented.

Grab the Royoliving Down Comforter while it's on sale at Amazon to upgrade to bedding that will keep you cozy all year long. Check out more colors below.

