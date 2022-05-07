Shoppers Agree This 'Perfect' Memory Foam Pillow Is the Reason They Wake Up with No Neck Pain
Anyone living with chronic neck or shoulder pain knows that getting a good night's sleep can feel impossible. While everyone else seems to be resting peacefully, those with cervical spine issues are up tossing and turning, which is why having a memory foam pillow that supports neck alignment is key to finally catching some well-deserved zzz's.
Well, there's good news here for sleepers looking for relief — Amazon shoppers claim they've found the pillow that gives them "life-changing restful sleep," as it eases frustrating neck and shoulder pain. And it's even marked down right now to just under $50.
The Royal Therapy Memory Foam Pillow has more than 5,000 five-star ratings and reviews filled with customers' praise of how they "have never slept better."
So what exactly makes this neck pillow so magical? It's made with a specific contour that offers the perfect combination of orthopedic support and plushness. The pillow comes with an adjustable loft that accommodates different shoulder widths, and the inside of the pillow is filled with not one, but three layers of cushiony memory foam.
If super soft pillows don't really make your neck happy, you can remove some of the foam to create the right firmness for you. So whether you're someone who likes to sleep on your back, stomach, or side, this customizable pillow will mold to your position for optimal rest.
The exterior of the pillow is made from a gentle bamboo viscose cover with temperature-regulating mesh, so yes, that means it is indeed moisture-wicking. And when it's time to freshen up your bedding, you can simply remove the case and toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean.
Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about just how comfortable and transformable this memory foam pillow has been. One shopper said the "perfect" pillow feels like you're "sleeping on a cloud," while another simply shared: "I couldn't sleep due to neck pain. Now I can!"
A third five-star reviewer explained how they feel this pillow is "the right one" for them because it's designed to fit any sleeper's needs and easily repositions. "If you want to sleep on your back, you can… choose the proper position of the pillow.
If you change sleeping positions, just change the position of the pillow," they wrote. If you've been longing to wake up with relief instead of chronic pain, finally get the rest you deserve with the queen-sized Royal Therapy Memory Foam Pillow while it's only $50.
