Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Spacious Tub Caddy for Their Bathtubs — and It's on Sale

Whether you're the biggest fan of bubble baths or simply like to apply face masks to your dry skin, taking time for yourself is an important form of self-care. One way to make those baths even more delightful? Adding a caddy on top to hold all of your essentials.

Start by snagging the Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The sustainable bamboo tray is adjustable, so you can make it longer or shorter depending on the width of your tub, and it measures 29.5 inches at its shortest and 43 inches at its longest. Thanks to a protective layer of lacquer, the caddy is both waterproof and sturdy.

Each end is equipped with silicone grips, keeping it in place, and it has a wine glass slot, a phone holder, and a tablet stand. You could even fill it with candles, flowers, and snacks, depending on the mood. When you're done using it, simply revert it back to its smallest size for easy storage. Plus, it's available in a few colors, including black and white, so shoppers can have their pick of style.

Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bathtub caddy a five-star rating, and it's even earned best-seller status in its category. Reviewers say that it "holds a lot of items" and call it a "great bath accessory." One user said, "I love to soak in a relaxing bath and this just elevates my experience," while another enthused, "I now make and take time to pamper myself!"

A third shopper wrote, "If you enjoy bath time as much as I do, then this is a must have!" They appreciate that "you can put whatever you need close by on it," explaining that they often will have anything from drinks and books to candles and tablets right on the caddy.

