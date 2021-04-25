Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Shocked’ at How Expensive-Looking This Affordable Set of Chairs Is

Profile Menu
When it comes to the dining room and home office, it's hard to find affordable accessories and furniture that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. So call it a miracle that Amazon shoppers discovered these tufted chairs — a pair costs less than $150.
The Roundhill Furniture upholstered seats come in six colors that add a subtle energy or a vibrant pop, depending on which you choose. In addition to a long and luxe curved back that exudes class and comfort, the chairs have sleek wooden legs with a white-wash finish. One shopper wrote that they were "shocked" at how expensive the chairs look and feel.
Plus, they come cushioned, so you can use them in a home office or as a side chair in the living room when you need extra seating. The classic buttoned tufts add texture and some flare to what would otherwise be a simple seat, not to mention a layer of hominess that's hard to find for under $80 apiece.
Buy It! Roundhill Furniture Tufted Chair Set in Grey, $144; amazon.com
Beloved by customers, the chairs have garnered more than 2,300 perfect ratings and a solid 4.4 stars. In fact, they're the third most-popular set of kitchen and dining room chairs on Amazon. Shoppers say that they're a simple way to instantly refresh a room: "They gave my dining area a much needed face lift," wrote one five-star reviewer.
Speaking of freshening things up, reviewers say the thick linen-look fabric is a breeze to spot clean, should any accidents occur. Bonus: Most commenters say it took less than an hour to assemble the seats.
One customer explained that they "were looking for an easy way to change the look of our dining room, and these chairs fit the bill perfectly. They were easy to assemble and look more expensive than the pricey chairs that they replaced." Now that's something to sit back and reflect on.
With these fan-favorite seats, you can spice up the spots in your home that you've grown bored of without spending an arm and a (chair) leg. Shop the pair below.
Buy It! Roundhill Furniture Tufted Chair Set in Tan, $144; amazon.com
Buy It! Roundhill Furniture Tufted Chair Set in Charcoal, $144 (orig. $194.99); amazon.com