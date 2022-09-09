Shoppers Use This Chic Tabletop Fire Pit for Bug Protection and 'Ambiance,' and It's on Sale at Amazon

Few things are cozier than sitting around a fire in the fall with a warm blanket and a big group of friends. But we all know that orchestrating such a casual moment can be a big effort. So here's a little secret: Having a tabletop fire pit for last-minute, zero-effort ambiance is one of the biggest fall hacks around.

The Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire has hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers, and reviewers write that it's perfect for small condos with limited outdoor space, as well as indoor use. Plus, it's on sale right now for 30 percent off.

Buy It! Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Let's talk about how sleek it is: With graphite-colored concrete and a marble-effect base, the small fire pit makes for a beautiful decoration even when it's not on. Its construction is not only pretty, but also practical, as the marble protects delicate surfaces from the flame's heat.

This also means that you can safely place this fire pit on everything from indoor dining tables and marble kitchen countertops to outdoor patio furniture — yup, the fire pit is designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Unlike many ethanol tabletop fires, this portable fire pit can be used with multiple alcohol fuels for a clean, ventless fire; the brand recommends bioethanol fuel, isopropyl, or rubbing alcohol.

And it burns for a long time before refueling is needed. Thanks to a ceramic wool insert, the Roundfire fire pit can burn for up to two hours. It's completely smokeless, too. The flame can reach up a foot high, and shoppers say its heat is very strong.

"My balcony faces mountains and so there is a lot of wind — it never moves," one reviewer said, while another wrote that the fire feels pretty warm, adding that they use it on chilly evenings.

Reviewers say it's great for using on a deck, outside tables, and even in small condos. "Whether you use this for a relaxing ambience, roasting marshmallows or keeping away the bugs during a meal outside, this makes for a quick and easy small fire," someone wrote. Echoing that sentiment, a reviewer said, "It's very easy to use and creates a wonderful, cozy feeling."

To put it out, smother the burn chamber with the flat stainless steel extinguisher tool, which is included with your purchase.

Whether you're using it to make s'mores, keep bugs away, create ambience, or stay warm on cool fall nights, a portable fire pit with multiple uses, like the Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit, is a must-have this season. Get this one on sale at Amazon for just $70 while this deal lasts.

