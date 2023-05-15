Rosie O'Donnell Lists New York City Penthouse for $8.3 Million Amid Move to the West Coast — See Inside!

Rosie O'Donnell is officially letting go of her New York City penthouse!

The former host of The View, 61, has listed the stunning duplex for $8.3 million. Located in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of Turtle Bay, the 3,600-square-foot property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the private rooftop terrace, residents can enjoy sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and the East River.

"The penthouse is incredibly spacious — it's perfect for grand scale entertaining," listing agent Paul Anand of Brown Harris Stevens tells PEOPLE. "Plus, a private rooftop of this size is rare in NYC and offers iconic skyline views."

The comedian recently relocated to the West Coast with her youngest daughter, Dakota, 10, according to the New York Times.

Looking inside the property, the massive great room includes a wood-burning fireplace made of black granite and ample seating space.

The great room leads directly into the dining room, which, in addition to a formal eating area, includes a wall-spanning window seat under a row of skylights.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer spectacular views of the city in the chef's kitchen, which has an eat-in island equipped with white Corian countertops. The space also includes two dishwashers, two ovens, two sinks and a 70-bottle wine refrigerator.

Attached to the primary bedroom is a unique, spa-like bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub, walk-in, glass steam shower, heated floors, and a double vanity with a pair of glowing round mirrors mounted right on top of the windows.

A modern white staircase inspired by the architecture of New York's famed Guggenheim Museum, leads down to the lower floor, which offers two more bedrooms and a private sauna, and up to the rooftop terrace. The private outdoor space perfect for entertaining with a bar and pantry area, a wine cooler, refrigerator, microwave and unobstructed views of the Chrysler building, Empire State Building and the East River.

O'Donnell also recently sold another piece of real estate: a Los Angeles home she purchased and flipped back onto the market just four months after buying it, according to Variety's Dirt.