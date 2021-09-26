Even Professional Cleaners and Dyson Owners Are Switching to This $105 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum
Although many households invest in a few vacuum cleaners to target different tasks — like a robot vacuum and a handheld device — it's easy for these bulky appliances to take up a ton of space. Rather than use several vacuum cleaners, it's worth working with one that actually functions as two, like the Roomie Tec 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed in price to just $105 at Amazon.
This lightweight stick vacuum cleaner operates as both an upright device as well as a handheld vacuum. With the press of a button, the handheld vacuum unclicks from the body of the vacuum, allowing you to target small messes without having to yank out a huge device. Both appliances can pick up dirt, dust, and debris off furniture, stairs, car interiors, carpets, floor, and tile using two powerful modes: eco and turbo.
A set of six LED lights illuminates everything in front of you — so you can actually see the dirt underneath the couch — and the vacuum head boasts a 180-degree rotation to maneuver around furniture and get into tight corners. When the vacuum needs to be recharged, simply prop it in its slim charging base that barely takes up any room.
This vacuum cleaner has earned over 4,000 five-star ratings, with many calling it the "best 2-in-1 on the market" and "perfect for small spaces." Even a professional cleaner who sweeps offices and churches raves about the device, writing, "I will be buying more of these, not only for my crew, but for my house, as well as for my daughter."
"This is an amazing vacuum and for the price, it cannot be beat," one five-star reviewer shares. "I replaced my $350 Dyson with this and I'm so happy I did. I originally bought one as a gift for my mother-in-law for Christmas because she wanted something like this and I liked how you could detach the handheld part from the rest of the vacuum. I decided to go with this one and I'm so glad I did. I was overly satisfied so I got myself one, too."
"As a single father of a 3-year-old and two parakeets, I love this thing!" another user says. "So much easier than dragging out a broom and dustpan. It sucks everything right up, [like] dirt, food crumbs, old Play-Doh , birdseed, feathers, and even leaves. I love the rotating angle head as well, makes getting into corners and under furniture and cabinets a breeze. It's so lightweight, my daughter even likes to push it around and vacuum with it. This is truly the best thing I have bought this year, [and it] makes cleaning up easy and even fun."
