Deal Alert! The Top-Rated Cordless Vacuum Amazon Customers Reach for Every Day Is Now Under $95
Anyone who's used a cordless vacuum cleaner is well aware that it's a bona fide game changer. No longer are you tied down to maddening cords, and you can actually take the vacuum cleaner into any part of the house without worrying about finding an outlet.
So if you've been on the hunt for a good deal, look at the Roomie Tec 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is on sale at Amazon. The stick vacuum cleaner is built with powerful suction, able to effortlessly pick up dust and debris on a number of surfaces, including carpet, hardwood floor, and tile.
You'll be able to choose from two modes, eco and turbo, as well as reap the benefit of LED headlights, which illuminate all the dirt you may have otherwise missed. Plus, the vacuum's head is equipped with a brush that can swivel up to 180 degrees. Once it's fully charged, it can run for up to 23 minutes at a time.
Along with using the vacuum in its upright position, it can also be transformed into a handheld device at the touch of a button. Use the handheld vacuum on furniture, upholstery, stairs, and car interiors thanks to the included crevice tool.
Buy It! Roomie Tec 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $93.49 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
The cordless vacuum cleaner has earned over 4,600 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who enthuse that they're "absolutely floored" by its power. One user said, "The carpets really FELT clean again," while another shared: "My family and I use this every single day."
A third reviewer explained that a friend had recommended this vacuum to them and they went and bought it themselves. "I can't believe we used our old clunky vacuum for so long," they said, adding: "I love cleaning my floors now; it's not a hassle and is actually fun to get it done so fast."
Head to Amazon to get the Roomie Tec 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $95.
