You Can Get a Robot Vacuum for Under $200 with These Incredible Roomba Black Friday Deals

If you always dread household chores, then you don’t want to miss the incredible deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums this Black Friday. Some of the brand’s best-selling models are on major sale, meaning you can score a reliable robot vacuum for under $200 this holiday weekend.

Since so many major retailers have Black Friday sales, there are plenty of places to find the best prices. Amazon has some of the best Roomba deals we’ve seen, especially when you factor in free two-day shipping for Prime members. (Not a member yet? You can still sign up for a 30-day free trial.) You’ll also find impressive discounts on various Roomba models at Walmart, Best Buy, and Wayfair.

But out of all the deals, one of the most affordable models on sale is the iRobot Roomba 675. As Amazon’s best-selling robot vacuum, this model has an average 4.5-star rating from over 21,000 shoppers. It’s discounted by 36 percent for Black Friday, so you’ll save $100 on the customer-loved robot vacuum.

“I run my Roomba every night and wake up to a clean floor every morning,” wrote one shopper. “No more having to wear socks around the house all the time or sweeping every day. This has changed my life and made living in my house with the four dogs so much nicer!”

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Keep reading to shop the best deals on Roomba robot vacuums before Black Friday is over.

Best Roomba Deals at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop, $399 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal, $399 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Best Roomba Deals at Walmart

iRobot Braava jet 245 Superior Robot Mop, $179 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum, $599 (orig. $799); walmart.com

iRobot Roomba e6 (6134) Robot Vacuum, $269 (orig. $329); walmart.com

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $329.99); walmart.com

Best Roomba Deals at Wayfair

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $251.99); wayfair.com

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $239.99 (orig. $329.99); wayfair.com

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799.99 (orig. $1,042.99); wayfair.com

Best Roomba Deals at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $499.99); bestbuy.com

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $399.99 (orig. $599.99); bestbuy.com

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274.99); bestbuy.com

Best Roomba Deals at Target

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $279.99); target.com

iRobot Roomba e5 (5150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); target.com

iRobot Braava Jet 240 Robot Mop, $179.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com

Best Roomba Deals at Bed Bath & Beyond

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $399.99 (orig. $599.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

iRobot Roomba e5 (5150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $399.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

