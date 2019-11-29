The Roomba 960 Just Dropped to Under $400 for Black Friday — the Lowest Price It’s Ever Been

Image zoom

Check one chore off your list — because you’re never going to have to sweep again once you see how cheap you can score an iRobot Roomba for Black Friday.

Amazon and Walmart have slashed the prices on the insanely popular hands-free vacuums in the spirit of holiday shopping (and making your life easier). The steepest discount we’ve seen so far is on the Roomba 960. It’s on sale at both retailers for $250 off its original price, bringing it down to only $399 — the lowest price it has ever been! This particular model has racked up over 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers claiming that it vacuums better than they ever could.

“I have a cat and a husky dog that shed all year round. I wasn’t sure which roomba would be best, but after reading tons of reviews, I bought the 960. ‘Scooter’(Roomba 960) is amazing,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “I vacuumed my main floor just before he arrived. Set him up, no problems with the app, and let him do his thing. I was concerned about the fringes on my rug, no problem for Scooter. My hardwood to tile transition is quite high, no problem. I was amazed at how much was in the bin after his maiden voyage.”

The Roomba 960 is ideal for people with pets as its super powerful suction has the ability to deep clean embedded dirt, debris, and hair from carpets. The tiny robot vacuum can seamlessly move throughout each room of your home thanks to its smart mapping technology that keeps track of what is has cleaned. It can also be used in tandem with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop, which is also on sale for $100 off right now.

With iRobot’s Imprint Link Technology, you can set the Braava Jet M6 to follow behind the Roomba 960 — so, basically, this power duo will sweep and mop your floors so you don’t have to. One less chore makes for a happier you!

While this is one of the best Roomba deals we’ve seen for Black Friday, there are tons of others available, too. Scroll down to shop them!

