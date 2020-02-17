These Popular Roomba Vacuums Are Up to $100 Off on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom

Presidents Day weekend, which is officially February’s best shopping weekend, is here! And to ensure you don’t miss out on the biggest savings, especially when it comes to home items and appliances, we rounded up some of the best sales to shop — including Amazon’s epic array of Roomba deals.

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum or have long wanted one of iRobot’s popular Roomba robot vacuums (because we could all use an extra hand around the house!), get excited because you can save on almost every model on Amazon right now. With promotions that will get you upwards of 30 percent off, it’s a great time to treat yourself to one of the little helpers.

Roomba Presidents Day Sales on Amazon

With these Presidents Day offers, robot vacuums start at just $217, while the brand’s robot mop starts at just $167. Amazon even marked down Roomba’s state-of-the-art i7, which offers the strongest suction, an anti-allergen system, and built-in cleaners that are ideal for pet hair and dander. It also happens to be one of the brand’s most popular models.

Shoppers looking to spend a bit less should go for the 675 Roomba, which is now just $269. The Alexa-compatible cleaner features a three-stage cleaning system and automatic recharging, in addition to a series of other neat features. And we can’t forget to mention that it’s Amazon’s most reviewed Roomba, earning nearly 2,000 five-star reviews.

Each version works across hardwood and carpeted flooring (except the robot mop, of course!) and are easy to program with the iRobot phone app. Just be sure to grab the vacuum of your choice this weekend before Amazon’s Presidents Day sales end and the prices go back up.

Image zoom

Buy It! iRobot Braava Jet 240 Robot Mop, $166.96 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $217 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $269 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum, $329 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum, $449 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i7 (7550) Robot Vacuum, $599 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.