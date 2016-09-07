The country star opens her home and shares tips on decorating for two toddlers

Jessie James Decker doesn’t shy away from a white couch like most moms of toddlers.

“Things get messy, you just hope for the best!” the 28-year-old country singer tells PEOPLE of her Florida beach house.

White furnishings abound in the vacation home Decker shares with her husband, NFL player Eric Decker, particularly in the dining room that she had converted into a play area for the couple’s daughter, Vivianne, 2, and son Eric II, 1, to pal around in.

“When we are not out on the dock looking at the gorgeous view, we spend most of our time in the living area that flows into the children’s playroom,” Decker says.

A teepee and rocking horse make the space sweet, while a tufted ottoman, beaded chandelier, and plush sofa ensure it’s chic for grown-ups too.

Donna Garlough, style director for the affordable decor site Joss & Main, helped Decker revamp the space. “For the living room, we took their basic, existing pieces like a slipcovered sofa and armchairs, and added depth with textured and patterned rugs and pillows,” she explains.