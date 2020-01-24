Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Officially Selling the Las Vegas House He Shared With Jen Harley for $870K

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It appears Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ready to move on and move out of the Las Vegas home he shared with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.

A source close to the Jersey Shore star has confirmed to PEOPLE that the house was placed on the market in October 2019, listed with Jonny Nitro of Realty One Group for $869,900.

According to the listing, the four bedroom, four bathroom home is located in a gated community in Summerlin, NV, boasting 2,955 square feet of living space. TMZ reports that Ortiz-Magro purchased the home for $725,000 in October 2017.

Ortiz-Magro, 34, and Harley, 32, lived in the home together with their daughter, Ariana Sky, who is now one, though Harley is said to have her own apartment nearby in Las Vegas. The modern home was the site of many of the conflicts — several of which were violent — for which the couple became notorious throughout their relationship.

Just last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Ortiz-Magro been granted an emergency order for protection against domestic violence after he said Harley attacked him while he was sleeping in the home.

“Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a statement. “At that time, Ms. Harley entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

When reached by PEOPLE for comment, Harley’s attorney Lisa Bloom said that Harley had yet to be served with the restraining order at that time — and if she is, it will be opposed.

The pair have a lengthy, volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

In October, the MTV star was arrested on a kidnapping charge after an alleged altercation with Harley, which ended in him being Tasered by police after they were forced to break the door down, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

On New Year’s Eve last year, Harley accused Ortiz-Magro of ransacking her personal apartment (the two were sharing the house at the time), after fighting at a strip club.

After the alleged incident, the two broke up and Harley went to her apartment that night to find that it had allegedly been ransacked. She reportedly told authorities she believed Ortiz-Magro broke in.

However, a source close to Ortiz-Magro claimed her story was a fabrication.



“He moved her stuff out of his house into her apartment. She was home at her apartment when he was doing this. He didn’t break in,” the source said. “He busted a table while he was there because they were fighting — he left, she called the cops and that was it,” the source continued.

In September 2018, PEOPLE reported that Ortiz-Magro was trying to sell the home after he posted a photo collage of the home to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Brand new house for sale!!! Dm @jnitrolv for further details!!!”

He tagged Nitro, his current Realtor, in the post, who then told PEOPLE that he had not created a listing for the home, and that the star had simply acted on a whim.

“Ronnie, being Ronnie, he’s a little bit premature, right?” Nitro said at the time. “I’ve been friends with him for 10 years, but we talked a couple of days ago and everything was all good. Then him and Jen [Harley] got in another fight.”

Despite their differences, sources have told PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been trying to get along for the sake of their daughter. Ariana Skye has been in Harley’s care at her residence in Las Vegas, a source previously told PEOPLE.