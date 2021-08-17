Over 4,900 Shoppers Love This Dresser for Small Studio Apartments — and It's Only $70
If you're searching for an affordable and easy way to add some storage space to your home, there's no better place to look than Amazon. Shoppers rave about this dresser with fabric bins — and it's only $70.
The Romoon Fabric Dresser features a sturdy iron frame, wood top, and five collapsible fabric drawers. The drawers come in two sizes to accommodate different items such as bulky clothing like jeans and sweaters, toys, books, and office supplies. It comes in three color combinations including dark gray, light gray, and brown. Plus, it's easy to assemble with many shoppers completing it in under 30 minutes — and it will arrive in less than one week.
Buy It! Romoon Fabric Dresser, $69.99; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers use the dresser for a variety of reasons like extra closet storage, linen organizers, toy bins, guest room dressers, and even home office cabinets. Many reviewers are also recommending it for college dorms and small apartments because it holds a lot of clothes, but it can fit in tight spaces.
"I love this little thing. I needed something small enough to fit into my closet in my studio apartment, and this works just right," this shopper wrote. "I was actually shocked at how much storage space it had, because I was expecting to have to order another one, but I can fit quite a lot of clothing into it. It's sturdy, doesn't wobble, and took me all of 20 minutes to put together. Highly recommended for people low on space who need a lot of storage."
Another reviewer said, "I have to say I am quite impressed with how sturdy and well-made this dresser is! First of all, assembling it was fairly easy, it took me about 30 minutes. The dresser is quite heavy and the drawers are not flimsy at all, so you could fit a good amount of stuff in each. I love the look of the dresser in the white and gray color combination, it's simple and clean looking."
If you need an affordable boost in storage space, head to Amazon and check out this fabric dresser for only $70.
- Over 4,900 Shoppers Love This Dresser for Small Studio Apartments — and It's Only $70
- Cardi B Shared Her Impressive Collection of Shower Essentials — and Everything's Under $20 on Amazon
- The Sustainable Shoe Brand Hollywood Moms Love Just Launched Leggings and Bike Shorts
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Pad 'Feels Like a Cool Pillow for the Whole Body' — and It's on Sale