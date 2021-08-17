Over 4,900 Shoppers Love This Dresser for Small Studio Apartments — and It's Only $70

"I love this little thing. I needed something small enough to fit into my closet in my studio apartment, and this works just right," this shopper wrote. "I was actually shocked at how much storage space it had, because I was expecting to have to order another one, but I can fit quite a lot of clothing into it. It's sturdy, doesn't wobble, and took me all of 20 minutes to put together. Highly recommended for people low on space who need a lot of storage."