This Cordless Vacuum with 'Lots of Power' Is a Whopping 42% Off at Amazon

Published on September 22, 2022

ROIDMI S2 435W 23500Pa Powerful Suction Stick Vacuum
Photo: Amazon

If you dream of the ease and simplicity of a cordless vacuum, but haven't found the budget yet to get your own, there are plenty of affordable options hiding at Amazon — and right now, some top vacuum models include major markdowns.

Take the Roidmi S2 Cordless Stick Vacuum, for example, which is currently $125 off when you apply an on-site Amazon coupon, making the sleek and super-functional vacuum just $175 for a limited time — that's a whopping 40 percent off!

Considering the vacuum's discount and price point, it's impressive just how many features and high-end functions it offers. The Roidmi S2 is equipped with a powerful motor and suction capability, so even carpets full of dirt and crumbs are no match for the 23,500 pascals of suction power this device is packing. Plus, the filtration system is top of the line, complete with five levels of filters — including a HEPA filter — that captures and removes every last bit of debris and dust, making it easier to breathe indoors.

ROIDMI S2 435W 23500Pa Powerful Suction Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Roidmi S2 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $174 with coupon (orig. $299); amazon.com

The vacuum can run up to 60 minutes per charge, longer than similar models. And when it comes to charging, it couldn't be easier. The device powers up via a magnetic wireless charger, so there's no need to worry about grappling for outlets; just rest the vacuum near the charging pod and it'll start refueling right away so it's ready for your next mess.

You can see all the essential details about your vacuum on a simple-to-use app, including its current battery level, filter replacement updates, and alerts when the dust bin is full. And the design of the vacuum itself is equally modern, with a chic white and orange look and slim, lightweight frame.

Like any good cordless vacuum, this model seamlessly converts into a small handheld device, allowing you to target your tightest corners, car floors, stairs, and other oft-neglected messy areas. It comes with several head attachments, like a crevice tool and wider head, perfect for tackling stairs or pet hair-covered upholstery.

Tons of reviewers are already leaving behind glowing reviews about this cleaning device with "lots of power," with many calling it a "great vacuum for pet owners.". One reviewer raved about how much they love this model, saying, "Every household needs one!"

Another five-star reviewer praised it, writing, "I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! So far this thing has tackled dog hair in the living room, spilled paper from the paper shredder in the office, and sand in the back of my SUV, with ease."

Scoop up the Roidmi S2 Cordless Vacuum for yourself while it's still $174 at Amazon.

