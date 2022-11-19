Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon Has Huge Deals on Robot Vacuums — Prices Start at Just $110

Black Friday is still a week away — but that doesn't mean you can't save on holiday shopping right now. Already, Amazon has launched tons of early deals before the big day, including markdowns on fall fashion and festive holiday decor.

And if it's robot vacuum cleaners you're after, you're in luck: There are top-rated and customer-loved vacuums on sale at Amazon, including beloved brands like Roomba, Shark, and Roborock. Prices are as little as $88, and discounts are up to 78 percent off — which will rival what you'll see during Black Friday.

Although anyone can access these not-to-be-missed deals, you'll need to be a Prime member if you want to unlock free two-day shipping. You can always sign up for a free 30-day trial, which gives you access to a number of other extras, including Prime Video and free grocery delivery, if you don't have one yet.

Right now, don't overlook this Eufy robot vacuum that's nearly $100 off, and check out this Samsung device that's more than 50 percent off. Keep scrolling to see all of the best robot vacuum deals happening at Amazon before Black Friday.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals Under $200

This year, you don't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money to snag a high-quality and top-rated robot vacuum cleaner. Shoppers on a budget should look to the Eicobot Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Combo, which has been slashed to just $170 (it usually goes for over $300!). The device can hit suction powers up to 1,700 pascals, easily picking up dust, pet dander, and other garbage on both carpets and hard floors. Plus, thanks to its slim size, it can effortlessly glide under the couch and bed, grabbing dirt you may have been otherwise unable to reach.

Buy It! Eicobot Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Combo, $169.99 (orig. $309.95); amazon.com

Thrifty shoppers should also view the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, which is the best-seller in its category on Amazon. The robot vacuum cleaner is designed with BoostIQ technology, which increases suction power as the vacuum drives over extra-dirty spaces. It's wonderfully quiet (according to the brand, it's no louder than a microwave) and can run for up to 100 minutes before heading back to its charging dock.

This robot vacuum cleaner has earned over 43,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers call it "easy to use." One user even wrote, "Our house has seriously never felt so clean. With four boys coming and going, plus a cat, plus my wife and I both working out of the same house, this place gets dirty! But now, I just set this little baby up and… it goes to town."

Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $229); amazon.com

Don't miss out on grabbing the Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's a whopping 78 percent off. The powerful device can be controlled via a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or through its dedicated app, which also allows you to set schedules and select settings. Thanks to a HEPA filtration system, the robot vacuum will filter out dust and allergens while it works, making it easier for you to breathe indoors.

Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about this robot vacuum cleaner. One reviewer explained that it "works like charm," while another added that it "cleans my floors like a professional." Plus, a five-star reviewer enthused: "I didn't know I had that much dirt on the floor!"

Buy It! Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $152.14 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

Best Robot Vacuum Deals Under $500

Amazon shoppers who are ready to spend a bit more money on a robot vacuum have plenty of sales to choose from as well. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum has been named the best overall robot vacuum cleaner to buy by PEOPLE Tested — our testers noted that it has a "sleek design" and offers "versatility on rugs and hardwood floors."

The popular Roomba model has a three-stage cleaning system that lifts dirt, dust, and debris and sweeps hard-to-reach corners and edges. Thanks to iRobot's patented Dirt Detect technology, the robot vacuum cleaner automatically notes the dirtiest parts of your house and spends more time there to get them as clean as possible. Plus, it's equipped with dual multi-surface brushes that efficiently scoop dirt directly into the dust cup.

The robot vacuum is also beloved by thousands of Amazon reviewers, where it's picked up nearly 10,000 perfect ratings. One user put it simply: "When I came home I couldn't believe how clean the house looked."

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com

Fans of the Shark brand should snap up the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation while it's 35 percent off. This device includes a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 45 days of dirt at a time. This prevents you from having to remove and empty a dust cup constantly. Users can schedule cleanings directly from the SharkClean app or through a voice control program like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, it automatically cleans row by row, so it won't run over the same place twice.

It should come as no surprise that this robot vacuum cleaner has netted over 17,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. Reviewers call it the "best purchase for our home so far" and a "game changer." Plus, a five-star shopper wrote, "I've had it for almost a month now and it has made keeping my house clean so much easier."

Buy It! Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation, $381.42 (orig $599.99); amazon.com

And if you're on the hunt for a robot vacuum cleaner that doubles as a mop, the Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop is a great option — it's just $220 right now thanks to an on-page coupon. The robot vacuum maneuvers in a Z-shaped path for the quickest and most effective cleaning pattern. It can run for up to 200 minutes at a time on a single charge, and it can store up to 640 milliliters of dirt in the dust cup before it needs to be emptied. And on the mopping side, the powerful device uses the SnapMop system, clearing up fine dirt that the vacuum portion might have missed.

Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner and mop a five-star rating. One reviewer said, "I love the feature where it detects that an obstacle is coming up and slows down before it hits it," while another enthused, "I have it set to do its thing at 6am every day, and when I get up the robot is docked and the carpet looks great and nicely landscaped with nice straight lines and no visible dog hair."

Buy It! Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop, $219.99 with coupon (orig. $359.99); amazon.com

Keep reading to see more robot vacuum cleaners that are on sale at Amazon, then make sure to head directly to checkout — these early Black Friday discounts aren't guaranteed to last until next week.

Buy It! Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Shark AI Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

