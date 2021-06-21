16 Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals That Will Blow You Away - Like a Roomba for $350 Off
Amazon Prime Day is known for a number of things - incredible TV deals, hard-to-believe Apple sales, and discounts on beauty so good, the savings will practically get rid of wrinkles for you. Another major price drop we've come to expect from this massive sales event is on robot vacuum cleaners.
Beloved brands like Roborock, Shark, and Roomba are offering price drops that will totally blow you away. Typically name brand robot vacuums retail for anywhere from $200 to $600 - depending on the quality and features they include. Today, however, you can snag some for under $100.
One of the best deals is on Roborock's E4 vacuum, which doubles as a mop. Usually it's $350, but today you can shop it for $230. The top-rated model has close to 4,000 five-star reviews thanks to its versatility and suction power. Shoppers use it to quickly clean up pet hair on carpets, refresh hardwood, and tidy up tile floors. Its three-hour run time, along with its ability to cover up to 2,152 square feet is rare for robot vacs, and these advanced capabilities make it an ideal appliance for larger homes.
Buy It! Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum, $229.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Another deal you should take note of is Yeedi's k600 cleaner. It's of the more affordable models and typically sells for $180, but today you can get it for $90. Don't let the cheaper price deter you from thinking it's a quality model. It's packed to the brim with features like a 110-minute run time and dual-sided brushes designed to pick up even the tiniest bits of dust and debris. The best part? You don't need Wi-Fi to use it. The vacuum has a one button control system that takes any guesswork away for those who aren't the best with technology.
Buy It! yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Last but not least, Shark's multi-surface robot that can be controlled via app or voice assistant is a whopping $280 off. According to the brand, the dockable model can hold up to 45 days' worth of dirt. This feature takes away adding more to your list of chores, and is especially crucial given how much grime the powerful model will likely pick up each use. The powerful suction and brushrolls pull out dust, debris, and hair from any surface so well, shoppers have dubbed it the "best in class" among robot cleaners.
Buy It! Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum, $319.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
Those aren't the only incredible Prime Day robot vacuum sales happening, either. Whether your preferred price range is around $100 or $600, you'll be able to find something within your budget. Shop more eye-catching deals below.
Best Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deals:
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $148 (orig. $229.99)
- S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation, $309.99 (orig. $429.99)
- MOOSOO Robot Vacuum with Mapping Technology, $119.99 (orig. $225.99)
- iRobot Braava jet m6, $299.99 (orig. $499.99)
- yeedi k650 Robot Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $219.99)
- S7 Mop Robot Vacuum, $609.99 (orig. $649.99)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $319.99 (orig. $599.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7+, $649.99 (orig. $999.99)
- eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac, $169.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Robit V7S PRO Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $74.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
- Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $145.99 (orig. $175.99)
- Goovi 1600PA Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $152.99 with coupon (orig. $172.99)
- Tesvor Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $171.99 with coupon (orig. $229.99)
