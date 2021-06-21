16 Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals That Will Blow You Away - Like a Roomba for $350 Off

Another deal you should take note of is Yeedi's k600 cleaner. It's of the more affordable models and typically sells for $180, but today you can get it for $90. Don't let the cheaper price deter you from thinking it's a quality model. It's packed to the brim with features like a 110-minute run time and dual-sided brushes designed to pick up even the tiniest bits of dust and debris. The best part? You don't need Wi-Fi to use it. The vacuum has a one button control system that takes any guesswork away for those who aren't the best with technology.