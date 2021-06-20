The Mopping Edition of This Fan-Favorite Robot Vacuum Is Currently $120 Off
Although robot vacuums still sound pretty futuristic, they're (fortunately) a reality that has made one of the most tedious chores now as simple as clicking a few buttons. But if you'd really like to stretch the limitations of your mind, we're here to tell you that robot vacuum-mop duos also exist - and there's currently a fan-favorite one on major discount, with 4,000+ five-star ratings backing its cleaning powers.
The Roborock E4 Vacuum Mop not only sucks up dirt and grime, but also washes it all away with its mopping system. This handy combination is presumably what has led reviewers to choose it over well-known competitors. "I have both this product and a Roomba… Up against each other, the Roborock wins hands down," wrote one person, who also called it "way better than a Roomba." And while you can normally buy it for $350, it's on sale for $120 off its original price right now thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day deal (just don't forget to clip the coupon on the product page, too).
Its compact size allows it to easily clean hard-to-reach spots, like under furniture - not to mention, it'll save you some storage space since it has the power to vacuum and mop in one machine. And because it's laden with special sensors, you won't have to worry about it falling down the stairs or getting stuck in a loop.
Buy It! Roborock E4 Vacuum Mop, $229.99 with coupon (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Oh, and if you really want to get fancy, you can tell your robot when and where to mop, schedule out cleanings, and request a spot treatment, all through Alexa voice devices or the corresponding Roborock app on your smartphone. It's also smart enough to bring itself back to its charging dock when it's time to recharge and resume cleaning once it gains enough power.
The 2,000 pascals of suction power is worthy of being celebrated, too. Roborock owners say it's able to clean up excessive snack crumbs, cat litter, and "snow drifts of dog hair." And with 200 minutes of run time, you can count on it to make efficient rounds (or recharge and then continue making its rounds).
The noise is also nothing in comparison to the notoriously obnoxious sound of some other models. "I'm very sensitive to background noise, but the noise level of this vacuum isn't bad at all," wrote one shopper. "In fact, if I stay in another room with the door closed, I barely hear it operating."
Many people find the mopping function to be an added luxury. The soft pad keeps floors "streak-free" and "doesn't leave trails of water" either, according to owners. If you're still on the fence about using this system at home, one reviewer managed to successfully use it to tidy up a 5,300-square-foot dance studio.
There's no time like the present to hand over your cleaning responsibilities to a robot. And if you don't already have a Prime membership, don't forget to sign up for your 30-day free trial so you can get this snazzy piece of equipment at a major discount.
