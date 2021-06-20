The Mopping Edition of This Fan-Favorite Robot Vacuum Is Currently $120 Off

The Roborock E4 Vacuum Mop not only sucks up dirt and grime, but also washes it all away with its mopping system. This handy combination is presumably what has led reviewers to choose it over well-known competitors. "I have both this product and a Roomba… Up against each other, the Roborock wins hands down," wrote one person, who also called it "way better than a Roomba." And while you can normally buy it for $350, it's on sale for $120 off its original price right now thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day deal (just don't forget to clip the coupon on the product page, too).