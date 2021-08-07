This Robot Vacuum-Mop Is $272 Off at Amazon — and Shoppers Say It's So Life-Changing They'd 'Pay Double' for It
Once you've experienced the pure bliss of a robot vacuum cleaner, there's no going back. After all, the exceptionally smart devices make cleaning easy and carefree — giving you far more time to tend to the things you actually care about. So rather than continue to yank out an upright vacuum cleaner, consider snagging the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum and Mop, which has been slashed to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Once you let the robot vacuum loose, it'll instantly learn how each room is shaped and where obstacles are, letting it clean more efficiently without constantly bumping into pieces of furniture. It boasts 2,000 pascals of suction power to pick up everything from dirt and pet dander to the dust embedded in the carpet. It's also built with 14 sensors that prevent the vacuum from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs and alert it to pick up speed while moving from the floor to the carpet.
The wonderfully quiet machine also doubles as a mop, complete with a water tank and damp cloth that can be attached to the bottom of the robot. The cleaning schedules and settings can be controlled through the included app, too. Plus, unlike competing products, the Roborock S6 is easy to clean and maintain; the main brush is designed to prevent hair from getting tangled, and the front wheels and dustbin are easy to remove when they're ready to be cleaned.
Buy It! Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $377.99 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com
This highly reviewed robot vacuum has earned over 2,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who call it the "smartest vacuum ever" that "cleans like no other." Even Roomba owners have fallen in love with the vacuum, writing, "I've owned multiple versions of Roombas over the years and this vacuum outstrips them all."
"I've owned high-quality vacuums all my life (Dyson, Miele)," one five-star reviewer says. "I've owned this for a week now and let me tell you, my floors always feel clean. The only work I had to put in was to empty the dustbin after a hefty cleaning session. It's made my life much easier and the cost was worth it."
"I've had Winky (that's her name) for four days now and let me just tell you, after using it, I would pay double what I did for it," another user says. "This vacuum has brought me so much peace. No more crumb-covered feet. No more crumbs transfer to the couch or bed. The little spinning arm is a godsend! It cleans under my stove, fridge, couch, and all the baseboards and corners. This is my favorite thing I've ever done for myself."
If you've been waiting to snag a great deal on a robot vacuum, shop the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum and Mop for just $378 at Amazon. But make sure to check out quickly — this huge discount won't be around for much longer.
