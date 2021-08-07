This Robot Vacuum-Mop Is $272 Off at Amazon — and Shoppers Say It's So Life-Changing They'd 'Pay Double' for It

"I've had Winky (that's her name) for four days now and let me just tell you, after using it, I would pay double what I did for it," another user says. "This vacuum has brought me so much peace. No more crumb-covered feet. No more crumbs transfer to the couch or bed. The little spinning arm is a godsend! It cleans under my stove, fridge, couch, and all the baseboards and corners. This is my favorite thing I've ever done for myself."