Amazon Launched an Early Labor Day Deal on This Popular Robot Vacuum, and It's 40% Off
Whether your floors are dust magnets or your pet is constantly shedding, now's your chance to invest in a robot vacuum that'll do all the time-consuming work for you. Amazon just launched an early Labor Day deal on a customer-favorite robot vacuum that will leave your floors spotless.
The Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum has 2,000 Pa of suction power that can tackle debris on hardwood floors, tiles, and low-pile carpet. It features a floating brush that adjusts to different floor heights, and a side brush with different speeds. And for an even deeper clean, the robot vacuum also works as a mop.
Buy It! Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, $377.99 with coupon (orig. $649.99); amazon.com
Equipped with 14 sensors, the robot vacuum's standout feature is its ability to map your home when you sync it with the app. It has an adaptive routing algorithm that learns each room, and you can even set it to avoid certain areas. Once the vacuum scans a room, it'll save a map so, in the future, you can easily select and schedule what rooms you want to clean
The robot vacuum also senses stairs and other obstacles. And when it detects carpet, it automatically increases suction, giving your floors a customized clean. As for actually climbing onto the carpets, the robot vacuum has a motors and large wheels that help it navigate various thresholds throughout and in between rooms
With a full charge, the robot vacuum can run for up to three hours in quiet mode. When the battery runs low, it'll automatically return to it's cleaning dock. And once it's at 80 percent, it'll continue where it left off.
The robot vacuum has racked up more than 2,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers noting that it's quiet and powerful. And they rave that the mapping feature beats out the competition.
"I've tried almost every 'top brand' of [robot vacuum] out there (Samsung, Roomba, Eufy, Shark) and this one outperformed all of them," one customer wrote. "The intelligent mapping is superior and [the] suction is phenomenal! When you have four large dogs at home, this thing is an absolute must."
"I've owned multiple versions of Roomba's over the years, and this vacuum outstrips them all,'' another reviewer wrote. "It even manages to get dirt out of carpet that expensive manual vacuums don't reach."
Typically, the Roborock S6 costs $650 at Amazon, but it's currently marked down to $380 when you apply the coupon in the product listing. The deal ends on Labor Day, so shop the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum while it's on sale.
