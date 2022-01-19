Shop

This 'Life-Changing' Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop Is on Major Sale Right Now

 Even Roomba owners are making the switch
By Isabel Garcia January 19, 2022 04:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you want to spend less time and effort cleaning your floors, here's your chance to invest in a smart device that will do all the hard work for you: Amazon is having a major sale on this robot vacuum cleaner that doubles as a mop.  

With 2,000 pascals of suction power, the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop easily sucks up dust, dirt, and debris on hard surfaces and carpets. For an even deeper clean on hard surfaces, the device can vacuum and mop at the same time. Simply attach the disposable mop pad that comes with the vacuum. You can even adjust how much water you want to use from the vacuum's 180-milliliter water tank that can mop up to 1,610 square meters on one full charge. When the robot cleaner's battery gets low, it will automatically return to its dock to charge, and pick up where it left off once it's charged up again.   

Another standout feature is the vacuum's smart navigation. Thanks to laser technology, it can map out a custom cleaning route in a Z-shaped pattern for every room in your home. It also has sensors that help prevent it from falling down any stairs and bumping into furniture. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, $379.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

When using the Roborock app, you can save maps for multiple floors, set schedules, create zones that you don't want the vacuum to cover, add a timer, spot clean, and choose from five cleaning modes. And for hands-free cleaning, you can even control the vacuum with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home. 

The vacuum has even more noteworthy features that offer convenience, so minimal effort is required on your part. With a height of just 3.8 inches, the vacuum can fit under hard-to-reach areas, like under low-profile beds and couches. It can also move between surfaces of different heights up to .8 inches. So it can cross raised floor thresholds, carpets, and rugs all on its own. Even better, when moving from floors to carpets, the vacuum automatically boots to full power to deep clean carpets. 

Credit: Amazon

A hit with customers, the vacuum has 3,100 five-star ratings. Shoppers rave that the ″life-changing″ robot vacuum is quiet and has impressive navigation and suction power. "[I] purchased this product primarily for its mopping ability," a reviewer wrote. "This machine does not disappoint. It's easy to use, vacuums well, and does a fantastic job mopping." 

Even Roomba owners are making the switch to the Roborock vacuum. "We previously had a Roomba and it did a decent job; however, it really never learned the floor layout, and each time it cleaned, we had to retrieve it from under furniture or place it back on its dock," one shopper wrote. "Right out of the box, this vacuum exceeded our expectations. It was easy to set up, it learns its environment quickly, and most importantly, it cleans really well! We have a pug who sheds every day, so having the Roborock has made keeping our floors clean extremely easy."

The vacuum, which comes in black and white, normally costs $600, but right now you can snag it for $380. There's no end date listed for the sale, so head to Amazon to shop the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop while it's still 37 percent off. 

