This 'Life-Changing' Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop Is on Major Sale Right Now

With 2,000 pascals of suction power, the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop easily sucks up dust, dirt, and debris on hard surfaces and carpets. For an even deeper clean on hard surfaces, the device can vacuum and mop at the same time. Simply attach the disposable mop pad that comes with the vacuum. You can even adjust how much water you want to use from the vacuum's 180-milliliter water tank that can mop up to 1,610 square meters on one full charge. When the robot cleaner's battery gets low, it will automatically return to its dock to charge, and pick up where it left off once it's charged up again.