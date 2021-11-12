Amazon Launched a Double Discount on This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum, and It's Down to Its Cheapest Price Ever
Last week, Amazon kicked off Black Friday early by dropping thousands of deals way ahead of the holiday weekend. And if you're ready to invest in a powerful cleaning device that deep-cleans your floors for you, here's a standout deal that should be on your radar: Amazon is offering a double discount on the Robrock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and it's down to its lowest price ever.
The robot vacuum and mop has 2,500 pascals of suction power and sucks up dirt, dust, pet hair, and other debris from hard floors and carpets. For an ever deeper clean, it has a mopping system with a 290-milliliter electric water tank. With a three-hour run time on quiet mode, the robot vacuum can clean about 2,580 square feet in just one go.
Equipped with dual cameras and Lidar mapping, its mapping and navigation features are unmatched. It can map up to four levels of your home with custom cleaning settings for each room. Its cameras and obstacle avoidance tech prevent it from bumping into anything in its path like furniture, shoes, and pet waste. (Yes, that means it won't run over dog or cat poop.)
You can control the vacuum by connecting it to the Roborock app, which lets you customize its cleaning settings, control where it goes, and program cleaning schedules. You can even access the vacuum's cameras remotely through the app and check in on your home. The vacuum is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts for voice control.
A high-quality robot vacuum with so many features comes with a high price tag: Normally, it retails for $750, but right now it's 35 percent off. Plus, you can save an extra $30 at checkout if you apply the coupon in the product listing. With the coupon, you can score a grand total of $290 off the robot vacuum.
It has nearly 1,500 perfect ratings from customers who are pleased with its features, long run time, and powerful suction.
"All I can say is wow!" one customer wrote. "I've only used Roomba for the last few years with no problem. My only issue with Roomba is the lack of tech you get for the amount of money you spend. And since I had a few accidents with my cats leaving a few 'nuggets' on my floor, I needed a robot vacuum that was equipped with the tech needed to tackle the task at hand. All I can say is that this is worth every cent, and the mopping feature is a major plus! The app [makes it] easy to customize your cleaning schedule with just a few simple taps. If you're new to robot vacuums or fairly knowledgeable, this device won't let you down!"
There's no word on when this sale will end, but a deal this good isn't bound to last long. Let the Robrock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner make your floors look like new, and shop it at Amazon while it's at its cheapest price. Just be sure to select the coupon in the listing before checking out.
