Amazon Launched a Double Discount on This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum, and It's Down to Its Cheapest Price Ever

"All I can say is wow!" one customer wrote. "I've only used Roomba for the last few years with no problem. My only issue with Roomba is the lack of tech you get for the amount of money you spend. And since I had a few accidents with my cats leaving a few 'nuggets' on my floor, I needed a robot vacuum that was equipped with the tech needed to tackle the task at hand. All I can say is that this is worth every cent, and the mopping feature is a major plus! The app [makes it] easy to customize your cleaning schedule with just a few simple taps. If you're new to robot vacuums or fairly knowledgeable, this device won't let you down!"