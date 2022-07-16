This Robot Vacuum-Mop Combo Has Even Skeptical Shoppers Convinced — and It's $200 Off for a Limited Time
If you're still scheduling a weekly block to sweep and mop your floors… you're definitely missing out on the extra free time you could have with a robot vacuum in your life.
If you're ready for that tedious task to be a thing of the past and clean floors to be the norm, we have just the thing. Roborock's S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop is a game changer — and it's $200 off with a coupon on Amazon for a limited time.
With an impressive 2,000pa of suction power, no floor type should be a challenge for the S5 Max. In fact, when it hits carpet, the vacuum automatically adjusts its suction to max level to ensure equal cleaning across any surface.
And not only is this handy machine adept at vacuuming, but it doubles as a mop, with three levels of water flow so you can customize your cleaning intensity based on the flooring and mess level.
Not only will the sleek device look cool zooming around your house, but it quickly and effectively cleans your floors whenever you need it. The model employs precision Lidar navigation and route-tracking algorithms to make sure it hits every bit of your floors without missing a corner or room. Plus, you can save up to four floors of maps, letting it know where not to go, where not to mop, and so on.
Buy It! Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $349.99 with a coupon (orig. $549.99); amazon.com
The device works well in homes with pets since the brushes are designed not to get tangled, even if long hair is in the mix. Able to clean for 180 minutes on a single charge, it's ready to tackle your whole house in one go. But don't worry — if it does run out of battery, it returns itself to the charger, then resumes once it's got some juice. Meanwhile, you can control the cleaning gadget anywhere from an app.
It's no wonder that shoppers are so satisfied with the vacuum and mop combo cleaner. One five-start reviewer remarked that after researching every option, including much pricier Roombas, they gave this one a try and attested it "blows any competitor out of the water."
Another reviewer raved about the laser scanner navigation, saying, "it's a game changer. You can use your digital assistant or the app to tell it to clean a specific room of the house or even a specific location in between rooms." The same reviewer also added: "If you're on the fence about buying this vacuum, just buy it."
Snag this life-simplifying robot vacuum now while it's so steeply discounted; the deal is only on for a limited time!
