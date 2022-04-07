We've Never Seen This 'Powerful' Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop Any Cheaper Than It Is Right Now
With spring cleaning season in full swing, you may have noticed that some of your cleaning gadgets are due for an upgrade. Well, if you're in the market for a device that will save you time and effort, here's a deal you won't want to miss.
Amazon put the Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner on sale for its lowest price. Normally, the robot vacuum, which doubles as a mop, costs $550, but it's currently marked down to $380 in both the black and white color options.
Equipped with 2,000 pascals of suction power, the smart cleaning device handily cleans dust, dirt, pet hair, and debris from hard floors and carpets. For an even deeper clean, you can also use its mopping function, which utilizes a 290-milliliter water tank.
What sets it apart from other robot-mop hybrids is its stellar navigation. With laser tech, it maps out the most effective routes on your floors — including hard-to-reach areas like under furniture.
You can even program specialized boundaries using the Roborock app, which saves up to four different maps. For a custom clean, you can create invisible walls, no-go zones, and even no-mop zones. But you won't have to worry about the vacuum falling off ledges or stairs thanks to its anti-drop technology.
It connects to Amazon Alexa, too. So in addition to the app, you can start and stop the robot vacuum using just your voice.
With 180-minute run time, the gadget can cover so much ground throughout your home before its battery runs low — not that you have to deal with recharging it: The vacuum will automatically go back to its charging base when it needs to fuel up. And once its battery is full, it'll pick up right where it left off.
It has more than 3,300 five-star ratings from customers who call the device "powerful." A highlight is the mopping feature, with a shopper sharing, "it has no problem keeping paw prints, light dirt or spills, and dust off the floors." Others are impressed with its "amazing" navigation that "completely cleans every inch" of their floors.
Even shoppers who've owned pricey robot vacuums favor this cleaning gadget, as one five-star reviewer called it "an upgrade" from their Roomba.
There's no word on when the deal will end, so head to Amazon and snap up the Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop while it's still $160 off.
- We've Never Seen This 'Powerful' Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop Any Cheaper Than It Is Right Now
- These $30-and-Under Easter Decorations Can Arrive as Soon as Tomorrow
- If You Buy One Thing Featured on The Home Edit Season 2, Make It This Drew Barrymore-Approved Storage Rack
- The Secret to Kourtney Kardashian's Radiant Red Carpet Skin Just Got Restocked