Even Self-Proclaimed Vacuum Snobs Love This Robot Vacuum-Mop — and It's $200 Off on Amazon
Shoppers rave that their floors have never been cleaner
In case you missed it, one of Amazon's best-selling robot vacuum brands has launched a slew of deals on some of its most popular models. Roborock still has several vacuums marked down, and it's added another major discount on this vacuum-mop hybrid to the lineup.
The Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop is a popular choice amongst Amazon shoppers, and even self-proclaimed vacuum snobs — it has a near-perfect 4.7 star ranking thanks to over 2,000 people who have left it five stars. The vacuum uses laser navigation to map your home, has a three hour runtime after a full charge, and is Alexa-enabled, so you can control it with your voice. It includes a 290 milliliter electric water tank (or about 9.8 ounces) for mopping that can be controlled via the vacuum's smartphone app.
The S5 Max usually costs $600, but you can snag it for just $400 until May 9.
Amazon shoppers rave that their floors have never been cleaner thanks to the S5 Max and call it a "lifesaver." Customers even note that it "blows competitors out of the water" when compared to other brands like Roomba.
"Seeing how expensive Roombas are, I did my homework and discovered Roborock. For the amount of features you get with the Roborock S5 Max, versus ANY of the Roombas… well it's not even a comparison," one shopper wrote. "I can truthfully say that our floors have never been cleaner with such low maintenance."
Shoppers also say that the mopping function is a "great feature that helps your floors look fresh and clean." Another customer wrote that the Roborock "has no problem keeping paw prints, light dirt or spills, and dust off the floor, leaving [it] nice and shiny."
And if you're looking for an even cheaper Roborock deal, you can still get the E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop on sale for just $250 by clipping a coupon at checkout.
Keep in mind this amazing deal on the Roborock S5 Max is only happening for a limited time, so take advantage while you can.
