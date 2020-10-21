Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Top-Rated Robot Vacuums Are Up to 44% Off on Amazon (but Only for a Few More Hours)

There is perhaps no cleaning tool or supply out there that is quite as heaven-sent as the robot vacuum. The device literally cleans your home for you and leaves your floors (carpet, hardwood, or tile) looking brand new in a matter of minutes. But, like most incredible inventions, robot vacuums cost a lot of money — many retail for around $500. Today, however, you can shop five top-rated Roborock models on Amazon for up to 44 percent off.

The deal isn’t just on outdated cleaners, either. The brand’s latest and greatest model, the S65, is 35 percent off, which is a total of $230 in savings. The Alexa-enabled vacuum is 50 percent quieter than competitors, according to the brand, and shoppers say it takes under a half hour to set up. Once you connect it to your WiFi, you can use an app to schedule out cleanings. Even better? The vacuum is so smart that it creates a map of your home. This way, you won’t have to worry about the device bumping into walls, and you’ll be able to clean your entire house without lifting a finger. Now that’s something to get behind.

The mapping is so on-point that you can use your Roborock app to schedule specific room cleanings, which will come in handy during the holiday season when the dining room becomes your home’s central location. Another bonus: This model comes with a mop setting that’s both gentle and effective enough to use on tile and hardwood floors. Close to 1,500 shoppers have given this robot vacuum a solid 4.5-star rating, noting that it “makes so little noise compared to other robotic vacuums.”

Buy It! Roborock S65 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $419.99 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com

If you’re searching for a robot vacuum that’s a little more budget-friendly, the Roborock E4 is on sale for under $190 — a very rare price point for any smart vacuum. The cleaner comes with a carpet boost setting that can allow for a more thorough pick-up on textured surfaces like rugs.

“I used to be a person who saw a robot vacuum as not being worth it,” admitted one five-star reviewer. “That was the case until I found this little bot … It cleans everywhere, even under sofas. I was impressed when I opened the lid and saw how much it picked up. This is the best bang for your buck!”

Buy It! Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $188.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

The daily deal doesn’t stop there. Two more models — each on sale for under $250 — are available to shop, too. The E35 can run for up to 2.5 hours and comes with scheduled vacuum and mop settings. Usually $400, you can get it today for $224.

“This little robot vacuum is the best investment we have made in a long time,” exclaimed one happy shopper. “It goes from hardwood to carpet so easily. Cleans up really well and is great for pet hair. We have a lab and it gets her hair off the hardwood better than my Shark vacuum! We love it.”

Buy It! Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $223.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

On the other hand, the Roborock E4 can function as a vacuum and mop at the same time. It will help alleviate any of the stress or mayhem that so often comes after sticky spills, all at an under-$250 price point.

Buy It! Roborock E4 Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $239.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Remember: These incredible deals only last through the day, so shop them while you can. Your wallet and your floors will thank you.