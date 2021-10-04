Act Fast! This Customer-Loved Robot Vacuum Brand Has Some of Its Cheapest Prices Ever on Amazon — Today Only 

Another robot vacuum and mop to consider is the Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner that's on sale for $240. It has the highest suction power on this list and the longest run time too, up to 200 minutes. Its smart navigation system seamlessly moves through your home, while the adjustable water tank uses just the right amount of water to clean your floors. You can control it from the app, through voice control on a smart device, or through the included remote control. Shoppers say the vacuum "exceeds expectations" thanks to its expert navigation system, efficient mopping controls, and high-level suction power.