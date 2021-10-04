Act Fast! This Customer-Loved Robot Vacuum Brand Has Some of Its Cheapest Prices Ever on Amazon — Today Only
Amazon wants us to get ahead of the holiday season, by slashing prices on customer-loved items every day leading up to Black Friday. So if you want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, you don't have to wait until next month to start saving on big-ticket items like electronics, kitchen appliances, toys, and more.
Amazon's Epic Daily Deals event starts today, and one of the most notable deals are on the popular Roborock Robot Vacuums that are now at their lowest prices ever, according to the price tracking website CamelCamelCamel, for only a few hours — including this best-selling robot vacuum and mop cleaner that's $170 off.
Best Roborock Robot Vacuum Deals
- Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $429.99)
- Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $379.99 (orig. $549.99)
- Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $227.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $239.99 (orig. $309.99)
If you're overwhelmed with the saving options on these robot vacuum cleaners, you can't go wrong with the Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner. The classic robot vacuum features several cleaning modes that allow you to monitor its cleaning progress, schedule cleanings, set the suction power, and even control the vacuum's route through the brand's mobile app or smart speakers like Amazon Alexa. It can clean up to 180 minutes and it automatically boosts its suction power when it moves onto carpet.
"This thing is incredible. I have an old 600 series Roomba and the Roborock makes the Roomba look like an old dinosaur," one shopper wrote. "It maps floors of your house like a dream, first driving around the edges to make a boundary, then cleaning back and forth to get every inch. It's surprisingly fast, while also being very gentle, and never slamming into things. I could not be more impressed...It will be the best money you've spent in ages."
Buy It! Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $429.99); amazon.com
Knock out two cleaning jobs in one with this robot vacuum and mop combo that precisely moves through your home to meticulously clean every inch. It has four mapping levels, so you can create maps for individual rooms, no-go zones, no-mop zones, and invisible barriers. The customizable water flow ensures you won't have sopping wet floors, and everything can be controlled and monitored through your phone. Shoppers love the mapping technology, customizable suction power, and the efficient mopping that removes muddy paw prints and spills. And you can't beat that $300 price point.
Buy It! Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $379.99 (orig. $549.99); amazon.com
The most affordable robot vacuum on this list, also happens to be the most popular from the brand with over 4,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Along with the mapping technology, it's also built with anti-collision sensors and an anti-tangle brush. It's slim enough to fit underneath most furniture, and it has a washable filter for easy maintenance.
"I have both this product and a Roomba, [and] up against each other, the Roborock wins hands down," this shopper wrote. "It doesn't get stuck as much, it doesn't get hair tangled in it as easily, the sweeper is nylon so it's fantastic for hardwood floors, and it learns the layout of the house faster. I have two long-haired, double-coated dogs and this robot vacuum keeps up in a 1,500 square foot house!"
Buy It! Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $227.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
Another robot vacuum and mop to consider is the Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner that's on sale for $240. It has the highest suction power on this list and the longest run time too, up to 200 minutes. Its smart navigation system seamlessly moves through your home, while the adjustable water tank uses just the right amount of water to clean your floors. You can control it from the app, through voice control on a smart device, or through the included remote control. Shoppers say the vacuum "exceeds expectations" thanks to its expert navigation system, efficient mopping controls, and high-level suction power.
Buy It! Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $239.99 (orig. $309.99); amazon.com
