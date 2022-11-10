Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Is 'Leagues Better' Than a Roomba — and It's 39% Off

Dragging out the vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean up a teeny mess can grow tired pretty quickly — especially if you're working with a device that's obsolete and heavy. Rather than go through the routine of pulling it out, plugging it in, and getting to work, why not simply invest in a robot vacuum that's designed to do all the work for you?

Consider snagging the Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The device can hit suction powers up to 2,500 pascals, easily picking up fine dirt, dust, and pet dander from both carpets and hard floors. It's outfitted with smart technology such as OpticEye and dual gyroscopes, which allow the vacuum to know where it has and hasn't cleaned, guaranteeing it won't run along the same path twice.

Users can control the device from a number of places, including the Roborock app, a remote control, and with voice assistant. This will allow you to start and stop cleanups and set schedules with just the press of a button or the sound of your voice. It's also designed with a set of sensors that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs or bumping into obstacles. Plus, the robot vacuum cleaner can run for up to 200 minutes on a single charge before heading back to its charging station.

Amazon

Buy It! Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop, $219.99 with coupon (orig. $359.99); amazon.com

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with one noting that it's "leagues better" than a Roomba while others write that it's "reliable" and the "best bang for your buck." One user said, "I have had this vacuum robot for three years and it has been absolutely the best vacuum I've ever had," while another added: "This vacuum does not miss a single spot!"

Another five-star reviewer explained that they wanted to buy a robot vacuum cleaner — but didn't want to spend money on a Roomba. They found this robot instead and fell in love, writing after its first run: "The floors feel awesome!" They also added, "It is very precise and efficient, just like in all the videos." They finished off by saying, "I'm sorry, but Roomba needs to step [its] game up."

Head to Amazon to get the Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop while it's been discounted with an on-site coupon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.