Amazon Slashed the Price of This 'Life-Saver' Robot Vacuum and Mop So Much, It's Never Been Cheaper
If you've been dreaming of offloading the time-consuming chore of deep cleaning your floors, you're going to want to head to Amazon.
The site just slashed the price of the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop by 47 percent — and it's never been cheaper. As you may have guessed from its name, the smart cleaning gadget is a robot vacuum cleaner that doubles as a mop. So instead of hauling out a bulky vacuum and a mop and bucket, simply connect to the brand's app or Alexa to get the smart gadget to make your floors sparkle all on its own.
Buy It! Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $199.99 with coupon (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
Equipped with 2,000 pascals of suction power, the device sucks up dirt and debris from hard floors and carpets. It has a 200-minute run time, so it can clean plenty of areas — including under couches and beds — before needing a recharge. But you don't even have to deal with that since it'll automatically return to its dock to fuel up and then pick up right where it left off.
With the included mopping system attached to it, the gadget transforms into a smart vacuum and mop. It has a 180-milliliter water tank that has two water flow settings for different floors or messes.
Another standout feature? It maps out a Z-shape cleaning path, all while dodging furniture and avoiding ledges.
More than 1,000 shoppers have given the device a five-star rating. They praise the "life-saver" vacuum's "strong suction power" and battery life, which "seems to last forever." Others love the mop function, which leaves their floors "wonderfully clean."
Reviewers have also praised the cleaning device's smart navigation. "It navigates the rooms efficiently, slows down when approaching walls and obstacles, [and] goes around and cleans under chair legs," according to one five-star reviewer.
Some shoppers have said that they prefer this vacuum and mop combo device to their Roomba vacuums, with one saying it has better suction.
Check off the coupon in the product listing on Amazon and snap up Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop while it's still at its lowest price yet.
