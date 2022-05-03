This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum with 5,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Super Sale at Amazon Right Now
If you've ever wanted a robot vacuum cleaner but didn't want to spend a ton of money on one, Amazon just put the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner on sale for 40 percent off — but only for a limited time.
The robot vacuum does all of the cleaning for you. It has four modes — silent, balanced, turbo, and max — with varying suction capabilities to target different areas of your home. Whether you're hoping to use it on hardwood, tile, or carpet, the vacuum cleans up dirt, dust, pet dander, and other allergens using an intelligent navigation system. What's more, it automatically increases its suction power when it switches from a harder surface to carpet.
This little guy can run for up to 200 minutes straight when it's fully charged. And when the battery runs low, it automatically retreats to the charging dock for some juice before returning to where it left off to finish the job. How convenient! You don't even have to lift a finger, aside from emptying the large dustbin, which holds 640 milliliters of debris. The filter can also be washed, meaning you'll purchase replacements less frequently.
Using a handy app, you can schedule cleaning, track the vacuum's cleaning history, and swap between various cleaning modes with the press of a button. Plus, it can vacuum and mop all in one when you purchase an additional water tank.
It has more than 5,500 five-star ratings from shoppers right now. In reviews, one said it's the "best investment" they've ever made thanks to its "powerful suction and good mapping." And several reviewers even note that it's "way better than a Roomba!"
"I used to be a person who saw a robot vacuum [as] being not worth it… That was the case until I found this little bot," another reviewer said. "It cleans everywhere, even under sofas. I was impressed when I opened the lid and saw how much it picked up."
Right now, you can get the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $120 less when you use the on-site coupon. Get ahead of the sand and grass that's bound to come into your home this summer and grab this popular robot vacuum while it's on sale with double discounts.
