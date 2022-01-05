The Top-Rated Robot Vacuum That Makes Shoppers' Lives 'So Much Easier' Is $100 Off at Amazon

It can be controlled via the Mi Home app, which allows you to schedule cleaning times and select different modes from your smartphone, as well as through voice commands on Google Home or Amazon Alexa devices. A set of sensors on the robot prevent it from accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs or bumping into obstacles, and if it starts to run low on battery, it'll automatically bring itself back to the charging port. And since it's so slim, it can easily pass under large pieces of furniture to pick up all the dirt that would have been impossible to reach otherwise.