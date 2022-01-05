The Top-Rated Robot Vacuum That Makes Shoppers' Lives 'So Much Easier' Is $100 Off at Amazon
Between managing a jumble of cords and a heavy machine, it can be a real pain to lug out the vacuum cleaner every time you have to tidy up a mess. Instead, consider investing in a robot vacuum cleaner that can pick up all the dirt and dust around the house without requiring you to lift a finger.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and right now it's available for $100 off — slashing the price to just under $200 for a limited time. With a suction power of 2,000 pascals and a run time of up to 200 minutes, the smart vacuum comes with four cleaning modes: silent, balanced, turbo, and max. Thanks to Roborock's Optic Eye motion tracking technology, the device is able to create route algorithms to clean the floor without missing any areas.
It can be controlled via the Mi Home app, which allows you to schedule cleaning times and select different modes from your smartphone, as well as through voice commands on Google Home or Amazon Alexa devices. A set of sensors on the robot prevent it from accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs or bumping into obstacles, and if it starts to run low on battery, it'll automatically bring itself back to the charging port. And since it's so slim, it can easily pass under large pieces of furniture to pick up all the dirt that would have been impossible to reach otherwise.
Buy It! Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with some sharing that they "can't believe" they previously lived without the machine. One person wrote, "I wish I had bought one years ago," while another called it the "best investment" they've ever made, adding that it's made their life "so much easier and less stressful."
"It is better than we ever thought it could be. We just love this robot," a five-star reviewer said. "We have a dog and lots of carpet and it works like a dream. We vacuumed the carpet before we used the robot. We had to empty the robot four times, even though it had just been vacuumed. We love that it goes under the couch and chairs — no need to move anything. Works great on our hardwood floors too."
"I have both this product and a Roomba," another user wrote. "Up against each other, the Roborock wins hands down. It doesn't get stuck as much, it doesn't get hair tangled in it as easily, the sweeper is nylon so it's fantastic for hardwood floors, it learns the layout of the house faster… the list could go on. I have two long haired, double-coated dogs and this robot vacuum keeps up in a 1,500 square foot house. I do not have to run it daily and I sweep/mop at least once a week, but it cuts down on the time I spend cleaning tremendously."
Head to Amazon and shop the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $200 before this deal ends — and the price goes with it.
