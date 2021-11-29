This Robot Vacuum-Mop Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever for the Next 9 Hours
If you're still hauling out an upright vacuum to tackle everyday messes, now's the best time to invest in a cleaning gadget that will do the work for you. The good news? Amazon is having a major Cyber Monday sale on this robot vacuum that doubles as a mop — and it's down to its lowest price ever for the next nine hours during a flash deal.
Currently $160 off, the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop features 2,000 pascals of suction power (translation: powerful enough to work on your carpets!) that easily sucks up dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris from hardwood, tile, and laminate floors, as well as low-to-medium-pile carpets. At just 3.55 inches tall, the slim vacuum also fits under furniture to guarantee a clean home.
Designed to thoroughly polish floors without missing a spot, the robot vacuum has a built-in intelligent navigation system and has a Z-shape route to cover the most surface area. It also has sensors that help prevent it from bumping into furniture and walls and from falling off stairs.
But what makes it different from other robot vacuums on the market, is the fact that it doubles as a mop. With the mop function, the vacuum mops and vacuums at the same time to give floors a deep-clean. You can even adjust the water flow depending on the type of floor or mess. But before using the mop, you'll need to attach the compatible microfiber mop cloth, which is sold separately.
Also worth noting: It can clean up 2,152 square feet on a full charge, and up to 1,620 square feet with its mop function. And you won't even have to worry about recharging it, since it automatically returns to its dock when the battery is low. After it's recharged, it picks up right where it left off.
To control the robot vacuum, all you have to do is connect it to the brand's app, which lets you set schedules, select a cleaning mode, spot clean, set timers, and start or stop the vacuum. The app also shows a map of where the vacuum has cleaned, so you can see if there are any other spots you want it to tackle. You can even connect it to Alexa and Google Assistant to control the vacuum with your voice.
If you're still not fully convinced, more than 4,800 customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating on Amazon, citing its strong suction power and navigation.
"I love everything about this vacuum," one customer wrote. "It has great suction power and battery life. I especially like how it can get under the beds and sweep up all the dust and cat hair. I always thought I was a thorough cleaner, but I am amazed how much more the robot can do!"
Amazon reviewers also appreciate the mop function on this vacuum. "The mop feature works very well, and I run that every other night just to keep things tidy overall,'' another shopper wrote. "I still do a deep clean once a month myself, but have noticed a great improvement overall in our floor's cleanliness. I would suggest buying more mop cloths if you end up using this feature as much as I do. With kids you will want to use it. It really does a good job mopping surprisingly. I'm honestly shocked."
The best part is you can currently score 42 percent off the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop on Amazon, a discount so steep that it might not come back around again. But, you'll want to hurry, since the Cyber Monday flash deal expires in just nine hours.
