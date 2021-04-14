This Robot-Vacuum Mop Is $330 Off on Amazon — and Shoppers Say It Will ‘Change Your Life’
Talk about a deal
Amazon deal hunters, this one's for you. There are always good sales running on the site, from discounted AirPods to those secret outlet pages, but you won't always find savings over $300 — except for right now.
One of Amazon's top-rated vacuum brands, Roborock, is running a huge sale, which includes a major deal on this robot vacuum and mop hybrid. The Roborock E35 is 40 percent off, but that's not all — you can also clip a $100 coupon for an additional discount at checkout, bringing your total from $580 to just $250. And while the money you'll save is a good enough reason to add it to your cart, shoppers say the vacuum cleans "exceptionally well" and will actually "change your life."
The Roborock E35 has a run time of three and a half hours, can clean up to 2,152 square feet, is Alexa-enabled, and features a mopping system. It has over 2,400 five-star ratings from customers who rave that it has "the best suction power on the market."
Buy It! Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $249.99 with coupon (orig. $580); amazon.com
"The Roborock is worth its weight in gold: our floors look so good so quickly, all while I'm comfortably napping," one shopper wrote. "It doesn't miss too many spots and running it daily is quick and effortless. And, I chose this model because it MOPS as well as sweeps, both at the same time… Honestly, this has been one of the best purchases I've made this year."
Customers also say it's a must-have if you have pets ("I was AMAZED at how much pet hair it picked up the first couple of times") or allergies.
Another shopper wrote: "I suffer from bad allergies and my pets don't help with that. Having owned a Roomba that navigated by just bouncing off the walls, I was impressed by how this device can map your floor plan and vacuum in perfectly straight lines like it's mowing the lawn. My allergies are much better." The reviewer also mentioned that they love that the vacuum connects to an app, so they can check in on it from work.
We're not sure how long this deal will last, so make sure to grab your Roborock E35 while it's at this low price.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Robot-Vacuum Mop Is $330 Off on Amazon — and Shoppers Say It Will ‘Change Your Life’
- Meghan Markle’s Most Famous White Sneakers Are on Sale for 72 Hours
- This Intimates Brand Sold Over 85,000 Pairs of Underwear at Its Last Warehouse Sale — Now It’s Back
- This 5-in-1 Drain Cleaner Works So Well, Shoppers Say It Saved Them from Calling a Plumber