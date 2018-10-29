Robert Redford Lists Picture-Perfect Napa Valley Estate for $7.5 Million—See Inside

Robert Redford‘s wine country oasis is on the market.

The screen legend and his wife, artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford, are letting go of their Northern California home. Located in the heart of Napa Valley, their estate, nicknamed Danza del Sol, has belonged to the couple for 14 years. The property is listed for $7.5 million with Steven Mavromihalis with Pacific Union International.

The hilltop retreat is set on 10 rolling acres including multiple hiking trails and a direct path to the nearby Meadowood Resort in St. Helena.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom main house is accented with rustic touches like a rope stair railing in the entryway and a stone fireplace in the living room.

The master bedroom boasts ample light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, and woodland views, and the sprawling en-suite bath features a freestanding soaking tub.

According to the listing, “He and his lovely wife have enjoyed Danza del Sol for more than a decade: Resting, rejuvenating, refreshing, resurrecting their spirits, and regaining their balance, whenever they needed to get away from it all.”

The compound also features a handful of outbuildings on the property including an artist’s studio and two garages, one of which includes a workshop, for a total of 5,255 square feet of living space.

There’s also a pool, redwood hot tub, raised-bed vegetable garden, and a cabana in the resort-worthy backyard.