Robert Redford Lists 30-Acre Horse Whisper Ranch in Utah for $4.9 Million: See the Photos!

With glorious views of mountains and rivers, the tranquil estate is a play on the name of the iconic actor-director's 1998 film, "The Horse Whisperer"

Robert Redford and his beloved horses have spent 25 years at his Horse Whisper Ranch in Charleston, Utah, but the legendary actor-director, 84, is ready to let go of the 30-acre property, asking $4.9 million.

"Horse Whisper Ranch offers a unique stewardship that has been nurtured by one of the most iconic film artists and noted environmentalists of our time," listing agent Jaisa Bishop of Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, tells PEOPLE of the property, which is located about 16 miles north of Sundance, the popular ski community Redford founded after first buying land in the area in the 1960s.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

robert redford Credit: Colton Marsala

robert redford Credit: Colton Marsala

"Robert Redford and his family have treasured this haven for many years. It's a property that so beautifully combines his love of both nature and horses, and he looks forward to seeing the legacy of the ranch live on," adds Bishop.

An avid environmentalist, Redford bought the property in 1996 as a grazing place for his horses, and a home steeped in nature that his family could enjoy. Located at the northern edge of Deer Creek Reservoir and the Provo River, the property boasts breathtaking views of Mount Timpanogos, according to the listing.

robert redford Credit: Colton Marsala

Although Redford owns homes in California; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and another ranch in Sundance that he hopes to expand, he holds wonderful memories of the Utah property, says Bishop. It was there that the actor could indulge his lifetime love of horses, wildlife, and the environment with pristine views of mountains, valleys and rivers.

"Among the most striking things about Horse Whisper Ranch are the 30-degree pastoral views of Utah's Heber Valley and the majestic Mount Timpanogos," referral agent Steve Mavromihalis of Compass, tells PEOPLE. "The ranch is home to ospreys that nest on the property while fishing in nearby Deer Creek Reservoir, and the blue ribbon trout waters of the Provo River."

robert redford Credit: Colton Marsala

robert redford Credit: Colton Marsala

On the land, which is a working ranch with multiple structures, there is a 1,460-square foot, turn-of-the-century farmhouse with two bedrooms and two baths. It is highlighted by a back patio and fenced-in backyard to capture the majestic views.

Inside, the kitchen offers an eat-in breakfast area with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. In addition to a formal living room, the actor loves the family room with its floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace. There is also a garden hobby house measuring 1,996-square-feet with concrete floors and a back room with a partial kitchen housing a range and sink.

robert redford Credit: Colton Marsala

robert redford Credit: Colton Marsala

The spacious 3,200-square-foot wood shop evoking the Old West features rustic wood floors and several workrooms with large woodworking benches and a partial kitchen with a refrigerator and sink. Additional structures include a large space for boat or RV storage, a hay barn, four-stall breezeway barn, covered horse stalls, a training ring and lots of pasture land.