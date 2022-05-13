"Try 'em once," Downey urged his followers alongside a hilarious 15-second clip of him using the Friends star's new line

Robert Downey Jr. Supports Courteney Cox's Home-Care Collection: 'You Too May Become Obsessed'

Robert Downey Jr. is in love with his friend Courteney Cox's cleaning products.

The Iron Man star, 57, created his own hilarious Instagram ad for Cox's Homecourt line of cleaning supplies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the 15-second video posted Friday, Downey unpacks his kit, whipping out a black cloth and slamming down three different bottles on his counter before wiping it down and taking a big whiff of the used paper towel.

He ended the video by giving the camera a thumbs up.

"Tired of lack luster home care products? Join me and switch to @homecourt, by my pal @courteneycoxofficial," Downey captioned the video. "Cruelty free, vegan materials, truly great smelling basics, like Steeped Rose hand wash, Neroli Leaf dish soap, and (my fave) Cipres Mint surface cleaner…try 'em once, and you too may become obsessed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cox, 57, launched her signature line of fragrance-infused, skincare-inspired, home-care products in January, telling PEOPLE at the time that she was partially inspired by her love of interior design as well as her inclination to mixing scents.

"You find yourself at home so much now that I was like, 'Why not make your home as important as you would yourself, your body, your face?' " said the Friends alum. "So we decided to create a room spray, which is coming out later, a counter spray, dish soap, hand soap and hand lotion."

RELATED VIDEO: Courteney Cox Launches Her New Home-Care Line Homecourt: "They're Beauty Products for the Home"

The collection offers four different fragrances: Cece (Cox's signature scent), Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf and Cipres Mint. Cox's signature is a mixture of white leather, cardamon, cedarwood, smoke and cinnamon — the same oils she uses in her everyday perfume.