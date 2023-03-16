Robert De Niro's Home from 'Heat' Listed for $21 Million — See Inside!

This Malibu, Calif. listing is heating up the real estate market.

Listed for $21 million, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom property served as the sleek pad of Robert De Niro's career criminal character, Neil McCauley, in the 1995 hit movie Heat. The crime thriller boasted a star-studded cast also including Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Natalie Portman and Ashley Judd.

Spread across 3,502 square feet, the oceanfront abode is the "epitome of the California dream," the listing states. It features stunning views of the Pacific Ocean through floor-to-ceiling glass walls and an extensive balcony.

Jane Dorian of Carolwood Estates currently holds the listing.

Looking inside the home, the open living area is divided into two spaces by the contemporary-style staircase. One area leads into the inner patio while the opposite side extends towards the oceanfront terrace.

The side closest to the terrace flows directly into the dining room, which features a statement lighting fixture and direct access to the outdoor seating area.

Skylights adorn the ceiling in the kitchen, while marble lines the countertops and center island.

Moving upstairs, the spacious primary bedroom boasts a private balcony with direct ocean views along with a desk and sitting area equipped with a fireplace.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows are featured in the connecting bathroom, along with a drop-in bathtub and double sinks.

Residents can watch the sunset over the Pacific Ocean from one of the terrace's many seating areas.

In August 2022, Heat creator Michael Mann released a continuation of the action-packed film in the form of a novel, co-written with author Meg Gardiner. Heat 2: The Novel tells the story of De Niro's character alongside Chris (Val Kimer) and LAPD detective Vincent (Al Pacino) in both a prequel and sequel format.

While there are no talks of the novel being turned into a movie just yet, Pacino revealed he wants Timothée Chalamet to play his character during an interview with Variety last June.