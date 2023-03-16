Robert De Niro's Home from 'Heat' Listed for $21 Million — See Inside!

The oceanfront property was home to De Niro’s character Neil McCauley in the 1995 hit movie

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 16, 2023 05:01 PM
Robert De Niro Heat House for Sale
Photo: Sterling Reed, Moviestore/Shutterstock

This Malibu, Calif. listing is heating up the real estate market.

Listed for $21 million, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom property served as the sleek pad of Robert De Niro's career criminal character, Neil McCauley, in the 1995 hit movie Heat. The crime thriller boasted a star-studded cast also including Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Natalie Portman and Ashley Judd.

Spread across 3,502 square feet, the oceanfront abode is the "epitome of the California dream," the listing states. It features stunning views of the Pacific Ocean through floor-to-ceiling glass walls and an extensive balcony.

Jane Dorian of Carolwood Estates currently holds the listing.

Robert De Niro Heat House for Sale
Sterling Reed

Looking inside the home, the open living area is divided into two spaces by the contemporary-style staircase. One area leads into the inner patio while the opposite side extends towards the oceanfront terrace.

The side closest to the terrace flows directly into the dining room, which features a statement lighting fixture and direct access to the outdoor seating area.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robert De Niro Heat House for Sale
Sterling Reed

Skylights adorn the ceiling in the kitchen, while marble lines the countertops and center island.

Moving upstairs, the spacious primary bedroom boasts a private balcony with direct ocean views along with a desk and sitting area equipped with a fireplace.

Robert De Niro Heat House for Sale
Sterling Reed

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows are featured in the connecting bathroom, along with a drop-in bathtub and double sinks.

Residents can watch the sunset over the Pacific Ocean from one of the terrace's many seating areas.

Robert De Niro Heat House for Sale
Sterling Reed

In August 2022, Heat creator Michael Mann released a continuation of the action-packed film in the form of a novel, co-written with author Meg Gardiner. Heat 2: The Novel tells the story of De Niro's character alongside Chris (Val Kimer) and LAPD detective Vincent (Al Pacino) in both a prequel and sequel format.

While there are no talks of the novel being turned into a movie just yet, Pacino revealed he wants Timothée Chalamet to play his character during an interview with Variety last June.

Related Articles
Jacqueline Kennedy at her Georgetown home in August 1960, Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home for sale
Jackie Kennedy's Former Washington, D.C. Home Hits the Market for $26.5 Million — See Inside!
Princess Diaries Home for Sale
Mia Thermopolis' High School from 'The Princess Diaries' Listed for $9M — See Inside the San Francisco Villa!
Rihanna, house for sale, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
See Inside L.A. Home Formerly Owned by Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the Market for $16.5M
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 06: Madonna visits MDNA SKIN Counter at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills on March 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Madonna's MDNA SKIN); castillo del lago When was the image taken - last week Who took the photograph - Jim Bartsch Full credit line – PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES
Madonna's Former Hollywood Hills Home Lists for $21 Million — See Inside!
Lady Gaga Former NYC Penthouse
Lady Gaga's Former N.Y.C. Penthouse Is Available for Rent for $35,000 a Month — See Inside!
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
BEL AIR, CA - JUNE 10: Zsa Zsa Gabor photographed at home on June 6, 1990 in Bel Air, California (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images); Photos by Michael Roth: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1LqsSAMtVv1Q6cZlmukIjdS56bwWHdDN4
Zsa Zsa Gabor's Former Custom Pink Palm Springs Home Lists for $3.8 Million — See Photos
David Ortiz attends the 2021 Maestro Cares Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 7, 2021 in New York City.
David Ortiz Lists Miami Mansion for $12.5 Million
Steve McQueen property for sale
Steve McQueen's Former Malibu Beach House Is for Sale for $17 Million — See Inside!
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Ranch Estate for $28.9 Million — See Inside
Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Tom Petty's Malibu Home That Inspired Hit Song for Sale for $10 Million — See Inside!
13th April 1964: EXCLUSIVE American actor Sidney Poitier looks into a mirror and smiles while holding his Best Actor Oscar for director Ralph Nelson's film, 'Lilies of the Field,' backstage at the Academy Awards, Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gene Lester/Getty Images); (Original Caption) Los Angeles, California: Best actor winner, Tom Hanks in "Philadelphia", at the 1994 Oscar Academy Awards. (Photo by  Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Dallas Buyers Club' onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Best Actor Winner in the History of the Oscars
Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside
Dog the Bounty Hunter CO Home for Sale
Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Colorado Home for $1.6 Million — See Inside!
Simon Helberg L.A. Home for Sale
'The Big Bang Theory' Star Simon Helberg Lists L.A. Home for $9 Million — See Inside!
Taylor Swift Cornelia Street Former Townhouse for Rent
Taylor Swift's Former NYC Townhouse on Cornelia Street Is for Rent for $45,000 per Month — See Inside!