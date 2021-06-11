This Discounted Sectional Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Are Choosing It Over Their Beds
If a couch isn't comfortable enough to sleep on, why buy it? The best cushioned furniture is both sturdy and forgiving, and if you look hard enough, there are pieces available at just about every price point. If you're in the market for a new small sectional, nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers will point you toward one cozy option that happens to be on sale for more than $100 off right now.
The Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sectional Sofa starts at $853 in select colors, which isn't half bad for a top-rated couch. This is especially true when you consider its sturdy hardwood frame, durable polyester upholstery, foam padding that customers say is "firm, but not too firm," and removable chaise that can be placed on either side (so it's easy to adapt as your space changes over time). A one-year warranty from Amazon makes the sectional an even more reliable purchase.
According to the brand, the l-shaped sofa can be assembled in 15 minutes or less. Its tapered beech wood legs come zipped inside the upholstery, and all you need to do is screw them in.
Buy It! Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sectional Sofa in Linen, $853 (orig. $969.86); amazon.com
Beyond its countless five-star ratings, the sectional has hundreds of lengthy reviews from shoppers who call it "incredible" and a "great quality for the price." One person added that it seats up to four people, referring to it as "super comfortable and stylish."
"I love this couch… It's a great addition to my space," wrote another customer, who later updated their review with the following: "Such a comfortable couch; I have been choosing to sleep on this over my mattress."
This same owner even said the couch is impervious to their cats' sharp claws. "It was just what I have been looking for. Appears to be cat-proof, as well - no claw marks," they wrote. "The Amazon movers brought the couch up to my apartment in record time. They even put the entire thing together for me in under 5 minutes."
The Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sectional Sofa is discounted in four colors, but the linen and grey weave varieties have the biggest markdowns. Order your favorite while prices are still this low, and check out Amazon's Discover Rooms feature for more design inspiration.
Buy It! Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sectional Sofa in Grey Weave, $856 (orig. $958.72); amazon.com
- This Discounted Sectional Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Are Choosing It Over Their Beds
- One Detail on This $30 Crochet Top Makes It So Versatile, It 'Can Be Worn Almost Everywhere'
- These Breathable Thongs Are 'So Comfortable in the Summer Heat,' According to Amazon Shoppers
- This Jessica Alba-Loved Olive Oil Brand Just Released a Grilling Set That's Perfect for Father's Day