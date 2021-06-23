This Couch Is So Pretty, No One Will Believe You Got It from Amazon - and It's $520 Off Now
Prime Day 2021 has been filled with hundreds of saving opportunities on home furniture. But there's one deal that tops them all. We have our eyes on the Rivet Frederick Tufted Velvet Sofa, a chic, vintage-style couch that is on sale for 46 percent off. The Amazon-brand sofa typically retails for $1,136.51, but it's currently priced at $615.89, meaning that you'll save a whopping $520 on your purchase.
According to reviewers, the couch is worth every penny. The mid-century tufted sofa has an elegant and contemporary design with a stylish, modern-meets-retro flare thanks to its metallic hardware. The statement furniture piece, which comes in four stunning colors, has a 4.8-star rating, and shoppers praise it for its quality construction, comfortable feel, and fast assembly.
Buy It! Rivet Frederick Tufted Velvet Sofa, $615.89 (orig. $1,136.51); amazon.com
"This couch is astounding. I would've expected to pay double or triple the amount that it is listed for," one Amazon customer wrote. "Everyone who sees it thinks it's gorgeous. It's so beautiful, in fact, I bought another one for my sitting room."
Its sleek 77.5-inch width and 34.6-inch depth makes it a great size for small spaces, even tiny New York City apartments. "This is a beautiful couch and fits perfectly in my tiny Manhattan living room," another reviewer shared. "It also slid through my doorway with 0" to spare. My friends have crashed on it, and they all attest it's very comfortable."
Many shoppers were also pleasantly surprised by the softness and vibrancy of the sofa. One added, "It is soooo soft, gorgeously vibrant blue. The contrasting gold legs are wonderful as well."To complete the look, you can also get the matching Rivet Frederick Tufted Velvet Chair, which is marked down over $115. Below, explore more must-have furniture and décor picks from Rivet that are still on sale before Amazon Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT.
