If Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are America’s parents, we should all be clearing space for the best hand-me-down furniture ever.

Wilson has teamed up with the luxury consignment site Viyet to sell a handful of pieces that once graced the Hanks house. Pieces range from $75 for a pair of tiny folk-art chairs, to nearly $8,000 for a Victoria Hagan upholstered screen, but each one comes with a personal story — and some built-in Hollywood history.

One of her favorite items (and one of the sale’s priciest), a Rose Tarlow Melrose House wood inlay dining table asking $6,595, holds both personal family memories and ties to the actress and musician’s heritage.

“We have always entertained family and friends. I am half Greek, so you can be sure there will be people, food, and music,” Wilson tells PEOPLE. This item, she notes, is a reminder to keep what — and who — really matters top of mind. “It is so important to stay in touch with your friends and make time for them. We do that even with our schedules. It’s rejuvenating.”

Still, the couple had a hard time letting go of the table they’ve gathered around for years. “So many beautiful celebrations were spent at this handmade table by an artisan in New Orleans,” she says. “I can recall such good laughs and such happy memories of birthdays, dinner parties, and, most importantly, family dinners. I think good pieces hold a certain energy.”

Another item, a pair of Donghia sofas upholstered in Fortuny white-on-white fabric ($5,595), served an even more precious purpose for the Wilson-Hanks household: a good snooze.

“Many a good nap was taken on these couches!” says Wilson. “They were from our living room. I love how chic they are. These seem to be timeless.”

All the pieces in the sale share a chic-meets-cozy vibe, thanks to the actress’s decorating ethos: “I love good design but never at the expense of comfort.” And unlike your real parents’ basement furniture, there’s not an overstuffed recliner in sight.

Shop all the pieces at viyet.com.