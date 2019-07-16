The Ring Video Doorbell That Sold Out Last Prime Day Is the Cheapest It’s Ever Been

Image zoom Amazon

If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day yesterday, fear not, as this year the sale has extended to a full 48 hours. But that means if you’ve had your eye on something special, you better grab it right now — the discounts will only last for a few more moments. Need a suggestion on what to splurge on for the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day? How about investing in your home security with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro system.

The system is an ultra-popular one, ranking as the number one searched term for Prime Day, according to Google Trends. And really, there’s a reason for that. It’s just such a darn good system that people can’t get enough.

Ring’s doorbell allows users to see, hear, and speak to visitors at your door directly from your phone, tablet, and PC. It sends you alerts when motion is detected or when someone presses the doorbell, and it also monitors your home in HD video with infrared night vision. You can even check on your property when you’re away with anytime Live View on-demand video. And if you don’t have a pre-existing doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell will still work with your home.

Even better? It connects directly with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices (which are also on sale, by the way) when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. And if your doorbell gets stolen, the company will replace it for free.

Buy It! Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $169 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Clearly, people love what Ring has to offer, considering it has more than 34,000 stellar reviews.

“After someone recently rifled through my car parked in the carport, we decided to get the Ring Video Doorbell. After reading reviews and doing some research, I purchased two doorbells on Amazon. I received them two days later and was able to install them and get them working within a couple of hours. I’m 68 years old, so if I can do it, ANYBODY can do it,” one reviewer exclaimed.

“Not only does the ring accomplished what it was designed to do, keep an eye on visitors but I find it’s another great tool for a parent with young adults. It’s helped me make sure curfews are met and they aren’t bringing in ‘friends’ while we’re at work,” another reviewer humorously added.

So, stop waiting. Get it today as this deal won’t last much longer — especially because it’s the cheapest it’s ever been.