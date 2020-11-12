Ring Recalls Over 350,000 Video Doorbells Following Reports of Device Catching Fire

The company has received 23 reports of the 2nd generation doorbells igniting and causing property damage

Several hundred thousand Ring doorbells have been recalled following reports of the devices catching fire.

According to a notice posted on Tuesday by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 350,000 2nd generation Ring doorbells — 8,700 of which were sold in Canada — have been recalled over fire and burn concerns.

Ring, an Amazon smart home brand, has received 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed, with 23 of those igniting and resulting in minor property damage. The company has also received eight reports of minor burns.

"The video doorbell's battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards," the CPSC's notice said.

The $100 Rings being recalled were sold online at amazon.com and ring.com from June 2020 to October 2020 with the model number 5UM5E5.

On Ring's company support website, consumers can enter their model and serial number printed on the back of their Ring and see if their doorbell is part of the recall

Image zoom Ring video doorbell | Credit: Ring

Ring, purchased by Amazon in 2018, partnered with over 400 police departments across the U.S. last year to give law enforcement easier access to videos recorded on its doorbell, according to CNN.