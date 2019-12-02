Amazon Is Giving Away Free Echos and Other Devices with Ring Video Doorbells — Today Only!

Image zoom

Whether you’re looking to simply upgrade your current doorbell or you’re ready to invest in a completely new home security kit, Amazon’s massive Cyber Monday sale will help you save on all of it. You’ll even score some smart home freebies, too!

Shoppers can save up to 35 percent on Ring Video Doorbells this Cyber Monday with deals on several models and bundles, many of which come with free Amazon devices. With markdowns that will save you up to $100, now’s the time to trick out your home with the top-rated video doorbells — before the prices go back up.

Shop Amazon’s Ring Doorbell Cyber Monday Deals:

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale includes markdowns on the original Ring Video Doorbell, which is the brand’s most reviewed product. Over 25,000 shoppers gave it a five-star review and praised its easy setup, helpful Alexa integration, and overall usefulness. Swap out your current doorbell for this high-tech version, and you’ll be able to keep tabs on your house while you’re away, receive motion-activated alerts on your phone, chat with visitors (even when you’re not home), and more. And for a limited time, Amazon is throwing in a free Echo Dot with purchase, giving you yet another reason to upgrade now.

Four more of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Ring Doorbell deals come with free Amazon devices including Echo Dots and Fire TV cubes. Sync up your new Ring doorbell with the smart home gadgets, and you’ll be able to use your voice to give Alexa commands like “Alexa, talk to the front door.”

With holiday gifts and other packages coming to and from your house this month, we have a feeling you’ll use your new video doorbell from the moment you set it up. Just be sure to grab one now while they’re still on sale, so you don’t have to pay extra for one of the handy gadgets.

