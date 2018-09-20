In case Rihanna wasn’t already #goals enough, she just got a lot cooler — and possibly more powerful.

Her home country of Barbados announced on Thursday that they had appointed the singer as “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, with specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.”

According to a release from the Government Information Service in Barbados, “Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty” was given the title because she is an “outstanding Barbadian who has contributed significantly to raising the island’s profile across the world.”

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education,” Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said. “She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.”

Although the statement did not go into detail about her full responsibilities or powers, Ambassador Fenty‘s new title includes the term “Plenipotentiary,” which is defined as “a person and especially a diplomatic agent invested with full power to transact business.” Merriam-Webster goes on to detail that “When government leaders dispatch their ambassador plenipotentiary…they are not just sending an agent to deal with foreign affairs but one having full power to act on the behalf of his or her country and government.”

In 2008, Rihanna was appointed a Cultural Ambassador of Barbados, and she helped with philanthropic efforts for bringing tourists to her home island, and she is excited to take on a bigger role.

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country,” she told the government in a statement. “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”

Barbados’s Government Information Service did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.