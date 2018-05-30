A piece of political history is on the market once again.

President Richard Nixon’s famed “Western White House” in San Clemente, California, has been relisted for $63.5 million with realtor Rob Giem of Compass. It was briefly offered in 2015 for $75 million, The Los Angeles Times reports, and carries its still hefty price tag due to both its history and some impressive property stats.

Nixon first purchased the property, also known as “La Casa Pacifica,” in 1969. It served as his and First Lady Pat Nixon’s vacation home during his presidency, and his sole residence from 1974-1980, according to the Richard Nixon Foundation. He reportedly purchased the property from businessman Hamilton H. Cotton, who built the estate in the 1920s.

The former president often conducted business from the house, and hosted world leaders there as well. Although his now famous interview with Sir David Frost regarding the Watergate scandal was held in the same area, it was not conducted at his mansion for technical reasons.

Aside from its famous previous owner, the structure has plenty of spotlight-worthy features of its own. It comes with 450 linear feat of beach and is surrounded by coastal gardens. It’s completely walled off for privacy — Nixon allegedly built the 1,500-foot wall — and is hidden behind three sets of gates.

The Spanish Colonial-style architecture can be seen in the main residence and two-bedroom guest house, the former of which was featured in Architectural Digest multiple times. There is also a 3,000 square-foot poolside pavilion and staff accommodations, equalling a total of about 15,000 square-feet, all told.

Nestled on 5.45 acres, Giem says it’s the only oceanfront parcel of its size south of Santa Barbara. And with a swimming pool, tennis court and putting green also built into the massive abode, we’re starting to understand the steep sale figure.