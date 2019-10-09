Ric Ocasek’s $14M NYC Townhouse Where He Was Found Dead Is Back on the Market After a Price Cut

Image zoom Maury Phillips/WireImage

Less than one month after his death, Ric Ocasek’s New York City home is back on the market for $13.9 million.

The Cars frontman was found dead in the master bedroom of the residence on September 15 by his estranged wife, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 54, with whom he had shared the residence for the past 30 years. They were still legally married at the time of Ocasek’s death, at age 75.

The 5,760-square-foot townhouse is currently listed with Debbie Korb of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The pair, who announced their split in May 2018 after 28 years of marriage, purchased the property for $2.5 million shortly before they were married, in 1989, according to Variety. Property records show it was listed for $15,250,000 in January 2019, also with Sotheby’s — $1.35M more than the current asking price.

Built in the 1850s and remodeled in 1919, the 4-story house is located on a tree-lined street in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood, presented to passersby as a beige, 23.5-foot-wide town home with black-shuttered windows. At the rear, a wall of windows face a landscaped private garden.

Inside, five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms coexist with several unusual spaces, including a living room with 20-foot ceilings, a loft study, a basement recording studio, and a mahogany-lined library.

The master bedroom where Ocasek died of cardiovascular disease, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office, appears more dated than the rest of the house. The room has pink-striped walls, a green floral rug and a wooden sleigh bed. A door in the bedroom leads out to the backyard garden.

When the news broke that Ocasek had died, fans flocked to the home to pay their respects, leaving signs, flowers, candles and other gifts by the front gate, a scene which Porizkova documented on Instagram.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the model — who first met Ocasek while filming the music video for The Cars’ song “Drive” in 1984 — opened up about the late music legend and father of her two children (Oliver, 21 and Jonathan, 25) and remembered her last moments with him before his sudden death.

She revealed that her late husband had undergone surgery two weeks earlier, which Porizkova said was “not at all” the cause behind his death.

“I don’t know how much I want to say about the surgery, but it was successful. He was recuperating really well,” she told the outlet. “So his passing was a f—ing shock.”

Porizkova recalled bringing home cookies for Ocasek the night before his death.

“I stopped and got some cookies for Ric. When I got there, he was sitting in his usual chair and I said, ‘I got some gooey cookies,’ and he said, ‘OK, thanks, hon — I had some terrible cookies because I was in the mood for cookies, but I’ll have your gooey cookies tomorrow. I think I’m going to bed early since I‘m feeling a little sore,’ ” she shared. “And that was the last time I saw him alive.”

The next morning, the mom of two returned and checked in on Ocasek and when she peeked in his room, she saw him in his usual sleeping position and assumed everything was alright.

“I did some chores and then it was 11, and I thought, ‘This is weird, there’s something not right about this,’ ” she said. “I poured the coffee and came upstairs to give it to him and he was in the exact same position; he hadn’t even moved a little bit. And at that point, I knew, but I couldn’t believe it.”

Porizkova added, “I walked up to him and he still looked asleep. Except he was really, really still and his eyes were a little bit open. I thought he was waking up, actually. I was about to wave my hand in front of his face and go, ‘Hey, I brought you coffee.’ But I touched his cheek and it was like touching marble. That was pretty f—ing awful.”

Porizkova says she waited to call 911 because Ocasek’s manager warned her that chaos would follow and she wanted her family to properly say goodbye to him.

“I wanted Ric’s sons to get here so we could all say goodbye to him. So we waited, and we got to circle the bed and hold hands and really say goodbye,” she explained. “We were here with his shape for many hours after his death. It was kind of wonderful because we all understood he was gone. He definitely left us.”

“But the minute I called 911, literally two minutes [after], there were paparazzi at our house,” she continued. “That’s just disgusting.”

Looking back, Porizkova said his surgery was a “blessing,” as it unknowingly brought their entire family together one last time before Ocasek’s death.

“We had two weeks of just the four of us watching our favorite TV shows and me cooking or ordering in and hanging out,” she explained. “In this cloud of awfulness, that was a silver lining.”