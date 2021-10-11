Rainbow Thrones and a 'Grass' Rug? RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Opens Up Her Unconventional Home

The Real Housewives star defended her colorful decor — and revealed plans to replace some — during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby has a lot of people questioning her unique home decor.

During her Sunday appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen played a game of "Defend Your Home" with Cosby, asking her to discuss some of her unconventional choices and explain which pieces are her "must-haves."

Cohen started out by questioning Cosby's green carpet, which has caused her some problems because her dogs thought it was grass. She ensured that it's "definitely gonna be replaced."

Cosby went on to discuss other quirky pieces including her many mannequin heads, which she said she "loves" and are there to stay. She also commented on her rainbow dining room thrones, which she'll replace soon.

"I think the childish side of me bought those chairs...and the colorful side," she said. "And they're lambskin, I like them but they're going."

When Cohen pointed out that she has a lot of thrones throughout her home, she admitted it was "by accident."

During the show, the reality star also chatted about her placing her patio chairs indoors, her "sparse" Christmas decorations, colorful bathroom sconces, and "crusty" fireplace.

Last month, during an episode of RHOSLC, Cosby admitted that her home needed an upgrade and could use a serious redesign.

"I spent the entire pandemic looking at my house and being trapped in it," she said in a clip from the show. "It was like a marriage: Everything's stale." Cosby is married to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr.

Cosby and her contractor (and cousin) "Big Joe" have since kicked off working on the major changes to the Utah home. Along with her Salt Lake City house, she also owns several others in Nevada, New York, Indiana, and Florida — which she shared with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

"When my grandmother left, she left me her empire: homes, churches, daycares, a mortgage company, restaurants," Cosby explained earlier this year on the show.