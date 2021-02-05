RHOP's Candiace Dillard Lists $800K D.C. Home: 'I'm Incredibly Sad to Be Letting It Go'

"We have had the home in our family long enough to make a generous return on our investment," says Dillard, who purchased a new home with her husband Chris in November

Candiace Dillard Bassett is ready to bid adieu to her D.C.-area townhouse.

Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Potomac star listed her home, located in Oxon Hill, Maryland, with a price tag of $799,000 with Monica Bryant of Redfin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reality star, 34, opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about why she chose to sell the house now, explaining, "it's a great time for the current market and we have had the home in our family long enough to make a generous return on our investment." Adding, "We were ready for a change."

"While I'm incredibly sad to be letting it go, as this was my first home as a young adult, I know that the next owners, whoever they will be, will enjoy turning this house into a home of their own," she continued. "We truly loved living here and took great care of the property."

Image zoom Credit: Monica Bryant

She also notes a "special" perk of the abode: its "incredible location."

"You become spoiled living up on a quiet hill, tucked away in the Harbor while still being able to drive five minutes and have access to all of the major highways that carry you around the DC, Maryland, Virginia area," she said.

Explaining that her "absolute favorite thing about the home has always been the rooftop terrace," Dillard Bassett said that she adores the views it boasts. "We enjoyed many nights out there laughing, talking, and sipping. It's one of the things I will greatly miss," she added.

Image zoom Credit: Monica Bryant

Image zoom Credit: Monica Bryant

Bryant notes, "There are so many features that make this property stand out, but I will only focus on one — a premier location with water views."

The 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has 2,960-square-foot of living space spread across four stories and was built in 2013, according to the home's listing.

On the main level, guests walk into a foyer that leads to a roomy den on one side and a spacious kitchen and dining room on the other.

Down a set of stairs, there is a spot that the listing describes as perfect for "an office space, homeschooling, or a workout area." There's also a full bathroom and access to the home's two car garage.

Image zoom Credit: Monica Bryant

On the third floor, there are two bedrooms — each complete with its own bath — and a laundry room. And up another set of stairs, there's an open living area, a fourth bedroom suite, as well as the rooftop deck with water views.

RELATED VIDEO: 'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Raises a Glass to 100 Episodes of Reality Check!

As Bravo fans may recall, Dillard Bassett's Potomac townhouse was at the center of some drama throughout the series, after it was revealed that the star's mother Dorothy had been paying part of her mortgage. During The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show in 2019, however, Candiace revealed that she and her husband, Chris Bassett, took over the payments in full.