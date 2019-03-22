Sonja Morgan is out of her famous townhouse – and into some sleek new digs overlooking Manhattan’s Columbus Circle.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, gave Bravo a quick tour of her new abode, starting in the pink kitchen.

“I love my new kitchen,” she said. “It’s shiny and clean and petite, manageable and modern.”

The space features slick white cabinets with silver handles to match the stainless-steel appliances, and a breakfast counter Morgan completed with a pair of modern white chairs.

The kitchen looks out into a living room that boasts a working fireplace, a large, white couch, and a fluffy rug.

“The sofa is from Our House, it’s so classic and clean,” she said. “And this beautiful, beautiful rug is from Nicole Miller. Very modern and fresh.”

On the other side of the living room sits a “tiny little” drop-leaf table decorated with a bouquet of flowers.

Of course, no Morgan home would be complete without outdoor space.

The apartment also features a balcony that the reality star has covered in various plants.

“I love the balcony. As you know, at the townhouse, I had a beautiful garden, and here, I have a slice of life from home,” she said. “I have my plants, my herbs, my strawberries, mint, basil, everything I need to cook at home.”

Morgan also showed off her master bedroom, which, while not an entire floor (as it was in her townhouse), does feature its own bathroom and a large closet.

“I just decided to go with this fabulous blue [paint] from the south that wards off evil spirits,” she said. “I just love this blue.”

The reality star left behind her Upper East Side, 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath townhouse for the space, and is currently renting out the home for $32,000 per month, according to Bravo.

“The moment no one thought would come – including myself – is finally here. I’m leaving the townhouse,” she said during a Real Housewives reunion special.

“I found a great apartment, it’s so my style. I have a fireplace and a little balcony. It’s not too high rise, ‘cause I don’t like high rises. I’m only on the 12th floor.”