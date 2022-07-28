RHONY's Sonja Morgan Puts Her Upper East Side Townhouse Back on the Market for $8.75 Million

"It's an elevatored townhouse in beautiful condition designed with style and grace," Sonja Morgan's real estate agent Thomas Wexler tells PEOPLE after she's tried to sell the home for nearly 10 years

Sonja Morgan is giving the New York City real estate market another go.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 58, has re-listed her five-story Upper East Side townhouse for $8.75 million after attempting to sell the property for nearly a decade. Thomas Wexler of Leslie J. Garfield & Co. holds the current listing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What makes Sonja Morgan's townhouse special is that it's an elevatored townhouse in beautiful condition designed with style and grace in a top Upper East Side location in New York City," Wexler tells PEOPLE. "What more could anyone ask for?"

Sonja, who first listed the home for $9.95 million in 2013 amid her divorce with J.P. Morgan heir John Morgan, most recently took it off the market last September, the New York Post reported. She was allowed to keep the townhouse in 2015 after settling a five-year bankruptcy case.

sonja morgan Credit: Mike Finkelstein at Duplex Imaging

In 2018, the Sonja by Sonja Morgan designer revealed on RHONY that she rented out the property for $32,000 per month, according to Bravo. She's also had costars Tinsley Mortimer and Luann de Lesseps as houseguests.

She previously moved into some new digs on the other side of Central Park, settling into an apartment overlooking Manhattan's Columbus Circle in 2018.

sonja morgan Credit: Mike Finkelstein at Duplex Imaging

Sonja admitted on season 13 of RHONY that she was forced to give up the apartment and move back into the townhouse at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as she didn't have a renter anymore. "I am a guest in my own house until this gets rented or sold," she said at the time.

sonja morgan Credit: Mike Finkelstein at Duplex Imaging

The 4,650-square-foot townhouse boasts four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, as well as multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy a rare slice of peace in the bustling city.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The front door opens onto a bright foyer leading into the gallery and living room with some mosaic hardwood floors, all soaked in natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the solarium. A set of French doors leads out to a manicured garden with a fountain and koi pond.

sonja morgan Credit: Mike Finkelstein at Duplex Imaging

On the second floor is a large dining room with a wood-burning fireplace under a marble mantlepiece, as well as an eat-in kitchen with marble details and state-of-the-art appliances. Another room, which can serve as a bedroom or office, comes with arched windows and Venetian plaster walls.

The third floor features the primary suite, complete with a wood-burning fireplace, a sitting room full of natural light and a bathroom with a large walk-in shower, separate bathtub and mosaic tile floors with a delicate floral design. The suite also opens out onto a balcony, which overlooks the garden below.

sonja morgan Credit: Mike Finkelstein at Duplex Imaging

Another elegant bedroom sits on the fourth floor with its own fireplace, walk-in closet, half bathroom and a spacious terrace. A separate bathroom features a walk-in shower and bidet.

sonja morgan Credit: Mike Finkelstein at Duplex Imaging

The top floor comes with two more bedrooms perfect for guests. The rear bedroom features a fireplace with marbled granite and a wet bar. The front bedroom comes with a washer/dryer and a large walk-in closet.

RELATED VIDEO: Sonja Morgan Says She Dated MDLNY's Ryan Serhant Before His Marriage: 'I Needed to Kiss Him'